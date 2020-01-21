Apple TV+ scores Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Meryl Streep, announces release dates for new shows

Apple has scored more big names for its newly launched streaming service, Apple TV+, including "Veep" and "Seinfeld" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as well as Meryl Streep, the latter who's attached to an animated short film about Earth Day, set to premiere on April 17. In addition, Apple has now announced several new series for Apple TV+, plus renewals and premiere dates for others.

The upcoming Earth Day film, titled "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth" will also star the voice talents of "Room" actor Jacob Tremblay as a 7-year old child who learns about the planet, and Chris O'Dowd and Ruth Negga as his parents. Streep will provide the voiceover narration.

Meanwhile, Louis-Dreyfus hasn't announced specific details of her projects. Apple says she's inked an overall deal with Apple TV+ as both an executive producer and star -- her first overall deal with a streaming service. Under the multi-year agreement, Louis-Dreyfus will create multiple new projects exclusively for Apple TV+.

Joked the actress: "I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple. Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods," she said.

Apple has previously signed other overall deals with names like Alfonso Cuaron, Kerry Ehrin, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, as well as studios A24 and Imagine Documentaries, and Oprah.

In addition to the big-name talent grabs, Apple also on Friday announced a new documentary series, "Dear...," from Emmy and Peabody winner R.J. Cutler. Due out this spring, the series will profile internationally known leaders including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird (uh, what?) and others.

This is not Apple TV+'s first documentary. It's currently airing the Peace Award winner "The Elephant Queen," about a tribe of African elephants. And while not a documentary, per se, the service is also now featuring real life-inspired tales of immigrants in the U.S. in the Apple TV+ anthology series, "Little America" which have a documentary-like vibe. Other documentary series and films in the works include "Visible: Out on Television" "Home," "Beastie Boys Story" and "Dads."

Newly announced "Visible...," exec-produced by Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Wanda Sykes, and Wilson Cruz focuses on the LGBTQ movement and its impact on television. Premiering on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), the series will also feature narration from Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lena Waithe.

Another new show is "Central Park," an animated musical comedy from Loren Bouchard ("Bob’s Burgers"), executive producer Josh Gad ("Frozen") and executive producer Nora Smith ("Bob’s Burgers"), will arrive this summer. The show features a family that lives in Central Park, the Tillermans, and includes a voice cast with the talents of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci. The animation style has the distinct look of "Bob's Burgers" as well.

Apple's first original series from the U.K., "Trying," will premiere on May 1st globally. This series stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, hails from BBC Studios, and was written by Andy Wolton. As the name hints, the story is about a couple -- Jason and Nikki -- who are trying to have a baby. But Apple describes the show's larger theme as one about "growing up, settling down and finding someone to love."

