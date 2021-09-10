Apple TV+ acquires 'Yo Gabba Gabba' and is making new episodes
Apple isn't just bringing brand new shows and movies to TV+. It's picking up some existing series to build out the library, but it's selective about which ones to add. After it became in 2020, Apple has acquired another notable kids' show: Yo Gabba Gabba!.
All existing Yo Gabba Gabba! episodes and specials are coming to Apple TV+. There are 20 new half-hour episodes being made for the service too, as notes. Apple is working on the episodes with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, which co-own the Yo Gabba Gabba! IP.
Apple previously and is rebooting the show with . It was a similar case with Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's travel docuseries Long Way Down and Long Way Round — Long Way Up, another show featuring the actors traveling across South and Central America on electric motorbikes, .
Meanwhile, reports suggest Apple is ramping up its output for the streaming service. According to , Apple plans to add at least one movie or TV show a week in 2022, which would more than double its pace of releases in 2021. The publication's sources also said the company is planning to spend north of $500 million on Apple TV+ marketing this year.