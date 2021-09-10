Apple TV+ acquires 'Yo Gabba Gabba' and is making new episodes

Apple isn't just bringing brand new shows and movies to TV+. It's picking up some existing series to build out the library, but it's selective about which ones to add. After it became the home of Peanuts specials in 2020, Apple has acquired another notable kids' show: Yo Gabba Gabba!.

All existing Yo Gabba Gabba! episodes and specials are coming to Apple TV+. There are 20 new half-hour episodes being made for the service too, as 9to5Mac notes. Apple is working on the episodes with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, which co-own the Yo Gabba Gabba! IP.

Apple previously picked up Fraggle Rock and is rebooting the show with a new season . It was a similar case with Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's travel docuseries Long Way Down and Long Way Round — Long Way Up, another show featuring the actors traveling across South and Central America on electric motorbikes, debuted on Apple TV+ last year .