Apple reportedly took years to drop a supplier that used underage labor

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·3 min read

On Tuesday, The Washington Post and the Tech Transparency Project published an investigative report on one of Apple’s supply partners. The two say Apple, and several other companies, source parts from a Chinese supplier that allegedly uses forced Muslim labor. A new report from The Information provides insight into why we continue to hear about worker abuse in Apple’s supply chain despite the company’s claims that it finds practices like forced labor “abhorrent.”

Former employees who worked for Apple’s supplier responsibility team, the internal unit that audit’s the company’s manufacturer partners to ensure they’re adhering to labor and safety rules, said several issues prevent Apple from cleaning up its supply chain. To start, there aren’t many manufacturers that meet Apple’s standards for quality and volume, and there are fewer still that can step in and fill its needs on short notice. Related to that problem is that the company is often unwilling to incur higher costs and go through product delays. They claim Apple has avoided or delayed dropping a manufacturer when doing so would mean hurting its business. The Information details two examples that showcase how that’s created a problem for the company.

In 2013, Apple found that one of its suppliers, Suyin Electronics, a firm that made HDMI and USB ports for the company’s MacBook lineup, had employed underage workers. The manufacturer promised to clean up its act, but a follow-up investigation by Apple found three more underage workers, including one 14-year-old, on Suyin’s assembly lines. While Apple didn’t give Suyin new work in the aftermath of its findings, it continued to work with the firm due to some existing contracts, and it took the better part of three years before it finally cut ties.

In the other example, Apple conducted an investigation into Biel Crystal, a company that makes glass screens for the iPhone. After Apple found that “the environmental, health and safety culture in Biel is weak among all levels of management,” it called for more than two dozen corrective measures. However, one year after the investigation, Biel had yet to implement many of the improvements Apple ordered, and the two continued to work with one another partly because removing Biel from its supply chain would have left Apple beholden to a single supplier for glass screens. That’s something the company tries to avoid at all costs because it can leverage two suppliers against one another to get the best price for components. It also allows Apple to avoid situations like it encountered when it single-sourced modems from Intel.

Moreover, in that specific case, penalizing Biel would have meant shifting orders to Lens Technology. That’s the firm The Washington Post said this week uses forced Uyghur labor to make parts for Apple, Amazon and other companies.

A spokesperson for Apple told The Information the company has “the strictest standards in the industry to ensure workers across our supply chain are treated with dignity and respect… We monitor the suppliers we work with closely and if there are issues that come up we move quickly to make sure they are addressed and resolved or we terminate the relationship, which we have done many times.” We’ve reached out to Apple for additional comment, and we’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.

Although Apple says it has cut ties with manufacturers many times in the past, its own reporting suggests otherwise. Since the release of the first iPhone in 2007, the company has removed 22 facilities from its supply chain. That’s a small fraction of the more than 2,000 locations across the globe that help produce the company’s products.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Wall Street’s investment firms are burning the midnight oil as we approach the end of 2020, publishing their year-end notes and their New Year prognostications, both for investors’ edification. There is the obvious point: we’re in a moment of rising markets, and investor sentiment is riding high now that the election is settled and COVID vaccines have emergency approval and are getting into the distribution networks.However, the lockdown policies put in place to combat the virus this winter are slowing down the economic recovery. Whether the economy will truly tank or not is yet to be seen.In the meantime, Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt has published his take on the current situation, and his comments bear consideration. First, McCourt notes the investors are focused on the good news: “[The] equity market is more focused on vaccine deployment and complete re-openings of economies in 2021, and so far, negative data points have been largely brushed aside.”Looking ahead, McCourt writes of the next two years: “We believe the logical outcome of 2021 (and 2022 for that matter) is a likely "return to normalcy" with strong EPS growth offset by lower P/Es barring a change in the vaccine story. We expect cyclical sectors and smaller cap equities to continue to outperform, as is typical in early cycle markets…”The research analysts at Raymond James have been searching the markets for the ‘right’ buys, and their picks bear a closer look. They’ve been tapping high-yielding dividend payers as an investment play of choice.The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on three of JMP’s picks – stocks with dividends yielding 7% or better – and that the investment firm sees with 10% upside or better.New Residential Investment (NRZ)The real estate investment trust (REIT) segment has long been known for its high and reliable dividends, a feature promoted by tax regulations which stipulate that these companies must return a certain proportion of profits directly to investors. Based in New York City, New Residential Investment is typical of its sector. The company’s portfolio includes residential mortgages, mortgage loan servicing rights, and loan origination. NRZ focuses its operations on the residential housing sector.NRZ is a mid-cap company, with a market value of $4.13 billion and a portfolio worth $5.72 billion. The company’s revenues have been rising since the second quarter of 2020, after steep losses during the ‘corona recession’ of Q1. The third quarter earnings, however, came in at 19 cents per share, down from 54 cents in the year-ago quarter. But even with that loss, NRZ took care to maintain the dividend.In fact, it did more than that. The company raised the Q3 dividend, to 15 cents per common share, in a continuation of an interesting story. Back in Q1, the company pared back the common share dividend to 5 cents, in a move to preserve capital during the corona crisis. The company has since raised the dividend by 5 cents in each subsequent quarter, and the Q4 payment, announced in mid-December, is for 20 cents per common share. At that rate, the dividend annualizes to 80 cents and the yield exceeds 7.87%.In addition to raising the dividend, NRZ has also announced a share buyback program totaling $100 million. The repurchase is for preferred stock shares, and goes alongside the existing repurchase policy of common shares.Analyst Stephen Laws, in his coverage of NRZ for Raymond James, writes, “We expect strong origination volumes and attractive gain on sale margins to drive strong near-term results, and we continue to expect a dividend increase in 4Q [...] For 4Q20, we are increasing our core earnings estimate by $0.02 per share to $0.35 per share. For 2021, we are increasing our core earnings estimate by $0.08 per share to $1.31 per share."In line with these comments, Laws rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $11.50 target price implies a one-year upside of 16%. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. NRZ’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 8 Buys. The stock’s $11.36 average price target suggests a 14% and a change from the current share price of $9.93. (See NRZ stock analysis on TipRanks)Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)Next up is a business development corporation, Fidus Investment. This company is one of many in the mid-market business financing niche, offering debt solutions and capital access to smaller firms that may not be able to secure lending from the larger markets. Fidus’ portfolio focuses on senior secured debt and mezzanine debt for companies valued between $10 million and $150 million.Fidus has investments in 68 companies with an aggregate value of $697 million. The largest portion of that portfolio, 59%, is second-lien debt, with the rest divided mainly between subordinated debt, first-lien debt, and equity-related securities.The company has seen revenues gain through the second and third quarters of 2020, after negative results in Q1. The third quarter top line came in at ~$21 million, up an impressive 129% sequentially. Since the third quarter, Fidus has declared its dividend for Q4, at 30 cents per common share, the same as the previous two quarter, plus an extra 4-cent special dividend authorized by the Board of Directors. This brings the total payment for the quarter to 34 cents per common share, and puts the yield at 9.5%.Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd likes what he sees in Fidus, especially the dividend prospects. “We continue to see the risk / reward as attractive at current levels - with shares trading below book, solid forecasted base dividend coverage from NII… We project FDUS solidly over-earning its quarterly base dividend of $0.30 / share through our projection period. As a result, we do project modest supplementals…”Dodd puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and sets a target price of $14. At current levels, that target indicates an upside of 10.5% in the next months. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here)Wall Street is somewhat more divided on FDUS shares, a circumstance reflected in the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is based on 4 reviews, including 2 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are priced at $12.66, and the $13.33 average price target suggests a modest 5% upside from current levels. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks)TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)Returning to the REIT sector, we look at TPG RE Finance Trust, the real estate financing arm of global asset firm TPG. This REIT, with an $820 million market cap, has built a portfolio of commercial mortgage loans worth an aggregate total of $5.5 billion. The company is a provider for original commercial mortgage loans starting at $50 million, mainly in US primary markets. The largest share of the company’s loans and properties are centered in the East.Like many finance companies, TPG RE Finance saw serious losses in Q1 due to the corona pandemic crisis – but has since recovered to a large extent. Revenues in Q3 hit $48 million, up 9% year-over-year. During the quarter, TPG received loan repayments totaling $199.6 million, a solid result, and when the quarter ended the company had on hand $225.6 million in cash or cash equivalents.The company was able to easily fund its dividend, of 20 cents per common share, in Q3. For Q4, the company has recently declared not just the 20-cent regular payment, but also an 18-cent non-recurring special cash dividend. Taken together, the dividends give a yield of 7.5%, almost 4x higher than the average found among S&P-listed companies.Returning to Raymond James’ REIT expert Stephen Laws, we find that he is bullish on TRTX, too. “TRTX has underperformed since reporting 3Q results, which we believe creates an attractive buying opportunity… We expect core earnings to continue benefiting from LIBOR floors in loans and expect new investments to resume in 1Q21. The company's portfolio has combined retail and hotel exposure of 14%, which is below the sector average of 19%...” To this end, Laws rates TRTX a Strong Buy and his $13 price target suggests ~22% upside in 2021. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)This stock also holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 3 unanimous Buy reviews set in recent weeks. Shares are priced at $10.67 and the average target of $11.00 suggests a modest 3% upside from current levels. (See TRTX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bionano’s Genome Mapping Platform Could Be a Game Changer, Says Analyst

    Momentum might be an elusive quality, yet it is also pretty easy to spot. Right now, it is clearly on BioNano Genomics’ (BNGO) side. In December, shares of the life sciences company have accumulated a mighty 328%.Evidently, investors are buying into the cytogenetics specialist’s steady stream of positive developments.On Monday, the company disclosed that its genome mapping platform Saphyr has been accredited in the US by the College of American Pathologists. The platform will be used by Bionano’s customer Praxis Genomics, marking it as the first company to offer a laboratory developed test (LDT) utilizing whole genome analysis.Saphyr’s optical genome mapping is an alternative to traditional cytogenetic methods and Maxim analyst Jason McCarthy thinks it could be a game changer.“Digital cytogenetics is one of the areas where Saphyr has the potential to change the clinical diagnostic landscape,” the 5-star analyst said. “Current methods are labor and time intensive, and therefore costly. Saphyr offers a more efficient and streamlined alternative as well as potentially improved diagnostic yield. As more LDTs are developed, we anticipate that adoption for Saphyr should increase, driving revenue for Bionano.”While the accreditation is the first of its kind in the U.S., in Europe, whole genome clinical tests are already in progress across several applications including inherited genetic disorders and leukemia.The news followed the recent publication of an article which further highlighted Saphyr’s qualities. In a comparison test, PacBio’s HiFi chemistry was only able to detect 72% of the large SVs (structural variants) detected by Saphyr.All in all, McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on BNGO shares along with a $2 price target. Due to Bionano’s latest surge, the figure indicates a 5% downside from current levels. (To watch McCarthy’s track record, click here)Two other analysts recently posted BNGO reviews, with one saying Buy and the other recommending a Hold, adding up to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That said, it is hard to keep up with the current speed of the share gains, and the $1.42 average price target, suggests downside of 32%. (See BNGO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • BofA Raises XPeng Price Target, Sees More Upside Ahead For EV Stock

    Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) was one of 2020's hottest electric vehicle stocks, and one Wall Street analyst said Thursday that investors can expect the XPeng rally to continue in 2021.The XPeng Analyst: BofA Securities analyst Ming Hsun Lee reiterated a Buy rating on XPeng and raised the price target from $43 to $51.10.Related Link: What Burst The Dot-Com Bubble, And Will It Happen Again In 2021?The XPeng Thesis: BofA's price target hike comes after XPeng completed a $2.8-billion rights issue earlier in December. Following the fundraising round, Lee said XPeng has the cash it needs to fund its growth and plenty of near-term catalysts ahead.XPeng launched a free charging program in 24 cities in China back in September and has already expanded that program to 100 cities, the analyst said.XPeng is looking to double that total to 200 cities in 2021, and Lee said the fast-charging network will help build the company's brand loyalty and increase its long-term sales growth.In addition, XPeng has several key product launches expected in 2021.The analyst is projecting the company's third model, a sedan, will hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, the company is expected to launch an upgraded version of the G3 and a lithium iron phosphate battery version of the G3 at a lower price point.Lee is projecting 61% compound annual revenue growth for XPeng through 2025."We remain positive on XPeng's long-term share gain and improving profitability."Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.Benzinga's Take: There are plenty of reasons for investors to be excited about XPeng's future, but the stock is already up 125.2% in the last three months and trading at 86 times sales.As is the case with many of the hottest EV stocks, some tremendous long-term success is already priced into the stock at today's levels.Photo courtesy of XPeng. Latest Ratings for XPEV DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020Deutsche bankInitiates Coverage OnBuy Dec 2020UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral Nov 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for XPEV View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * What Burst The Dot-Com Bubble, And Will It Happen Again In 2021? * 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Stock Prices Higher In 2021(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • After golden year for precious metals, silver set to shine in 2021

    After a spectacular year, precious metals are set for further gains in 2021, with silver tipped to outperform, but analysts are growing more cautious about the prospects for gold as the global economy recovers from the impact of the coronavirus. This, alongside supply deficits, pushed gold and palladium prices up by more than 20% this year, while silver rose 47%, and platinum 10%. "We are going to see new record highs for gold and palladium (in 2021)," said Philip Newman at consultants Metals Focus.