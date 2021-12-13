Apple delays macOS Universal Control until spring 2022

All the way back at WWDC, Apple showed off a feature called Universal Control , which will let users control multiple Macs and iPads with a single mouse and keyboard or trackpad. When it released macOS Monterey in October , Apple said that feature and SharePlay would arrive on Macs later in the fall. Although SharePlay is now available on Mac , you'll need to wait a bit longer for Universal Control.

Apple quietly updated its website to state that Universal Control won't be available until spring 2022. The delay, which was spotted by 9to5 Mac , might come as a disappointment to those who were hoping for more seamless connectivity between their devices in the near future. Still, it's better to make sure the feature is working correctly instead of releasing a potentially buggy version.

When it does arrive, the feature will be available on MacBook and Macbook Pro (2016 and later), the 2019 Mac Pro, MacBook Air (2018 and later), iMac (2017 and later) and the 5K Retina 27-inch iMac from late 2015. As for supported tablets, you'll be able to use iPad Pro, iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (6th generation and later) and iPad mini (5th generation and later) with Universal Control.

You'll need to be logged into iCloud with the same Apple ID on all devices. You can connect them over USB, or you can use Universal Control wirelessly as long as the devices are within 30 feet of each other.