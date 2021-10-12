U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

Apple is holding its next event on October 18th

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

The murmurs were true: Apple will hold a second fall product event on October 18th at 1PM Eastern. The invitation for the virtual "Unleashed' presentation doesn't provide many clues, although many unofficially expect Apple to introduce 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro based on souped-up M1X processors.

The new portables are rumored to be significant redesigns that also harken back to the "good old days" of Apple's pre-2016 models. While they'd have cutting-edge designs, they'd also bring back MagSafe-like charging and legacy ports like an SD card slot. To no one's surprise, the M1X would also be far more powerful than the M1 with 10 CPU cores (eight performance and two efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores. There's a chance Apple might drop the Touch Bar, too.

Developing...

