U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,376.61
    +50.10 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,367.74
    +206.96 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,565.64
    +212.86 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,933.43
    +2.14 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.19
    +0.58 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.30 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1156
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    -0.0210 (-1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2840
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,009.58
    +846.40 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    842.77
    +0.31 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Apple unveils AirTag safety guide amid stalker fears

James Clayton & Jasmin Dyer - BBC News
·2 min read

Apple has released an updated safety guide amid ongoing concerns over the company's AirTag devices.

The company quietly released the safety portal on Monday. The Personal User Safety Guide offers advice on how people can keep themselves and their data safe.

AirTags are designed to locate lost items using Apple's powerful 'Find My' network.

They are small button-shaped items that can be attached to keys or a wallet.

However, the BBC and other outlets have previously found evidence that AirTags have been misused to track people.

Apple's new Personal User Safety Guide offers support for people who are "concerned about or experiencing technology-enabled abuse, stalking or harassment".

The guide says it offers "step-by-step" instructions on how users can protect themselves.

Its AirTags section shows users what to do if they are alerted to an unwanted AirTag - a notification that appears on the screen of an iPhone.

It also highlights what to do if you hear or find an AirTag that doesn't belong to you. The guide shows Android users how they can download an app that will help alert users to rogue AirTags.

Last week the BBC reported that several women had been notified that AirTags were tracking them without their knowledge.

One woman said she found an AirTag taped to the inside of her bag.

Eva Galperin, director of Cyber-Security at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told the BBC: "If you create an item which is useful for tracking stolen items, then you have also created a perfect tool for stalking."

Apple had told the BBC it created several safeguards to protect people, but was looking at ways to further secure AirTags over time.

Similar tracking products to AirTags, like Tile, do not come with safeguards against tracking people - though Tile told the BBC they were working on an update.

When Apple launched AirTag in April 2021, they made clear that they were designed "to track items not people".

The guide also shows users how Apple products can be used to protect privacy and safety, including:

  • How to remove someone's access to location data, previously shared with them

  • How to automatically let a friend know when you've arrived home safely

  • How to engage an Emergency SOS

An Apple spokesperson told the BBC: "We take customer safety very seriously and are committed to AirTag's privacy and security".

Recommended Stories

  • Here's How Much More Exercise You Get When You Use a Fitness Tracker

    Many of us hopped on the fitness tracker bandwagon a few years ago, myself included. Did I, at one point, wear both a FitBit and an Apple Watch?

  • This 500-Year-Old Boticelli Painting of Jesus Just Sold for $45.4 Million

    The work is now the second most expensive piece by the Italian painter ever to be sold.

  • Apple earnings: Analyst describes 'the scary thing' about the tech giant's strong quarter

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for Apple after it reported record-breaking earnings.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The world is abuzz about the metaverse, an evolving technology that could reshape life as we know it. It describes a network of immersive virtual worlds that blend elements of social media, gaming, entertainment, and commerce, effectively creating a brand new economy. In fact, a recent Bloomberg report called the metaverse the "next big technology platform," and it put the market opportunity at $800 billion by 2024.

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapBig Tech Leads Stock Gains

  • Apple to turn iPhones into payment terminals, rival Square - Bloomberg

    The new feature turns the iPhone itself into a payment terminal and will let merchants accept fees with the tap of a credit card or another iPhone onto the back of their device, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Shares of Block fell 3.6% to $106.98 in early trading on Thursday.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The emergence of 3D virtual experiences is as big of an opportunity as the adoption of mobile devices.

  • Apple finally adds ‘Universal Control’ feature to Mac and iPad software, months after it was announced

    Apple has finally rolled out “Universal Control”, a feature first unveiled in the summer. The tool allows Macs and iPads to communicate with each other so they can all be controlled by the same mice and keyboards. A Mac’s mouse can be used to scroll on a nearby iPad, for instance, or an iPad plugged into a keyboard can be used to type on a MacBook that it is close to.

  • 2 Software Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    It is a serial acquirer, typically buying small software companies as a way to enter new markets, using its large war chest to expand market share. Revit, Autodesk's top revenue-generating product at the moment, is a classic example of this. Autodesk acquired Revit in 2002 for $133 million.

  • Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

    When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics...

  • Apple Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Earnings in Sign It Tamed Supply Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reported quarterly results that sailed past Wall Street estimates, marking a victory against a supply-chain crunch fueled by the pandemic and chip shortages.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapBig Tech Leads Stock Gains at End of Volatile

  • Chinese Big Tech firms led by Tencent, Baidu among world's top-ranked filers of VR, AR patent applications as metaverse interest surges

    Chinese Big Tech companies, led by internet giants Tencent Holdings and Baidu, comprised more than half of the world's top 10 filers of patent applications for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies over the past two years, showing a strong effort to establish a foothold in the emerging metaverse market. Tencent, which runs the world's biggest video gaming business by revenue and China's largest social media platform, filed a total of 4,085 VR and AR patent applications in

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    This seems to be occurring right now in this market sell-off, with many fast-growing software, technology, and internet stocks down 50% while the market is only down around 10%. Two high-growth stocks in a sell-off that could go parabolic over the next decade are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG). Latch is an electronic hardware and software provider for residential and commercial buildings.

  • Google Pours $1 Billion in India’s Second-Largest Phone Operator

    (Bloomberg) -- Google will invest as much as $1 billion in India’s second-largest mobile phone operator, as firms race to offer inexpensive data and digital offerings in the only billion-people-plus market still open to foreign companies.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Mar

  • iPhone update will let people use Face ID with a mask

    Apple will finally let people unlock their iPhone with FaceID even when they are wearing a mask. Calls for Apple to make it easier to unlock iPhones with a mask on have surged since the pandemic. Apple initially offered a feature that uses the Apple Watch to unlock the phone – but the new feature does not need that.

  • 35 AGs, DoJ, Microsoft agree with Epic: They say Apple blunts competition

    The filings sided with Epic Games Inc., maker of the popular Fortnite game, that is appealing a ruling in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple AAPL that allows the iPhone maker to continue some restrictive policies.

  • Microsoft Is Now the Dominant Force in Gaming

    Digital distribution of games for PC, mobile, and console devices has made the hit games of the past less meaningful and the advent of subscription models from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple has enabled a new generation of games with no upfront cost. When Microsoft announced its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), it solidified the company's position atop gaming. Microsoft makes the leading Xbox console, has 25 million subscribers on Game Pass, would own 30 studios if the deal closes, and has one of the biggest cloud platforms in the world.

  • Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

    There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown. While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.

  • Need some KN95s? These top-rated masks are on sale for just over $1 each at Amazon

    Your much-cooler wear-with-anything mask pack has arrived.

  • Intel Tumbles as Investments Weigh on Profit Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. shares fell on Thursday after the company gave a disappointing profit forecast, fueling concern that Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s costly turnaround plan will weigh heavily on the chipmaker’s financial performance. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natural OnesCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financ