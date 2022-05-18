Apple unveils online training to close IT skills gap around managing Apple devices

As with many skilled professions these days, there is a gap between demand and supply when it comes to IT pros. As more people turn to Apple devices at work, whether computers, phones or tablets, the need for people who can service and manage these devices has increased.

While we may find ourselves in an economic downturn at the moment, it doesn’t really change the math when it comes to the IT skills gap we are seeing, one that is expected to linger until the end of the decade.

To address this issue, Apple announced it has updated its certification and training for IT pros and management who are working with Apple products. That includes two specific courses being added online: Apple Device Support and Apple Deployment and Management.

“The training has been completely redesigned and moved to an online, self-paced format. Users can further demonstrate their competency with two new exams and earn certification from Apple,” the company said.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of enterprise and education marketing says the company is simply addressing the demand it’s been seeing in the market with these updated offerings, while giving people an opportunity to train for high paying jobs in a convenient way. “Apple Professional Training helps anyone with an interest in technology — whether they are changing careers or upping their skill set — to pursue high-paying IT jobs with certifications that will stand out to potential employers.”

Apple Certification course example looking at setting up an iPhone or iPad.

Image Credits: Apple

She says that by moving the programs online, it opens them up to a much wider group of people to take advantage. “We believe deeply in inclusion in technology, so the new courses are self-paced and freely available, and we are working to ensure ability to pay isn’t a barrier to earning Apple certification,” she said in a statement.

The courses are meant to build on each other, so you start with the more basic Apple Device Support course, and once you complete that, you can move onto the Apple Deployment Management program.

The courses cost $149 each, and are available online starting today at training.apple.com.