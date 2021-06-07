U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,229.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,598.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,848.75
    +44.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,321.00
    +3.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    -0.56 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    -0.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4171
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3800
    +0.1510 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,523.46
    -3,093.79 (-8.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.62
    -81.84 (-8.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,051.47
    +32.23 (+0.11%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apple debuts watchOS 8 and new health features at WWDC 2021

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apple (AAPL) is bringing updates to the software that powers the Apple Watch. Announced at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021, watchOS 8 brings a number of changes to the world's best-selling wearable, including the ability to track your respiratory rate and new workouts.

Apple previously announced sleep tracking capabilities for the Apple Watch, but this year, it's adding the ability to track your respiratory rate while sleeping as well. This is something that a number of wearable makers have been working on, and promises to provide better insights into the quality of sleep.

While Apple didn't say it specifically, changes to your respiratory rate while sleeping can indicate a variety of potential issues including sleep apnea. In the event that your watch does find meaningful changes, it will provide you with a notification, so you'll be able to address the issue with your doctor.

Beyond checking your respiratory rate, the watchOS 8 also provides updates for watch faces and exercises like Tai Chi.

Credit: Apple
Apple's watchOS 8 brings a number of changes to the world's best-selling wearable. Credit: Apple

With Messages on your Apple Watch, meanwhile, you'll now be able to dictate, scribble and add emojis in the same view on your wrist, making it easier to chat with friends and family. And, of course, Apple has added the ability to reply via gifs to the watch.

Apple has also added a host of updates to its Health app including a new feature called Walking Steadiness. Your iPhone already measures things about how you walk including stride and when both feet are on the ground. Now, the company has taken that data to help create the walking steadiness metric that can tell you if you're at an increased risk of falling. The Health app will also provide exercises that can help improve your balance to reduce your risk of taking a tumble.

A new Trends page in the Health app will also provide you with changes to things like your steps taken and other information to give you better insight into potential health issues.

Importantly, the Health app will now allow you to share your data from your Apple devices directly with your health care provider to let them see things like your heart health, exercise history, and more. This could prove incredibly helpful for people who frequently forget to tell their doctors about their ailments that might slip their minds during their appointments.

Apple also announced Health Sharing, which lets you share your health trends and alerts with family members to see things like their heart rate, activity, and lab results. This will allow you to follow your loved ones' health from a single screen, so you don't have to badger them every time you talk to them. And Apple promises that Apple will never be able to see the information thanks to encryption when you are at rest and in transit.

Read more from WWDC

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's watchOS 8 adds new mindfulness exercises and workout types

    Apple announced the latest version of its Apple Watch software, watchOS 8, at WWDC 2021.

  • WatchOS 8 app 'leaks' hint at a more independent Apple Watch

    Code hints the Apple Watch might get Contacts and Tips apps with watchOS 8, making it more independent from your iPhone.

  • Apple rolls out iPadOS 15, making the iPad even more of a laptop replacement

    iPadOS 15 is here, and it's bringing big changes to your iPad.

  • Here’s everything Apple announced at WWDC 2021 today

    Every year at the Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple shows off the latest and greatest improvements to its growing slate of operating systems — and while this year’s event was once again held virtually, WWDC 2021 proved just as exciting as always. At WWDC 2021, Apple showed off updates to all of its operating systems, in …

  • watchOS 8 brings new mindfulness features and respiratory tracking

    You weren’t expecting to make it through this year’s WWDC without some big watchOS news, were you? Apple’s wearable isn’t quite doing iPhone numbers, but Watch has been massively successful for the company, utterly dominating the smartwatch market. Apple's not ready to kill Calm or Headspace just yet, but the popular breathe feature is getting a much needed upgrade with new animations reminding users to reflect and be more mindful.

  • Apple will show you how often apps track you, and who they share your info with

    Apple's new security features tell you how often apps are tracking you, who they send your information to and let you prevent third-party tracking across the web.

  • This Mint-Condition 1972 Porsche 911 S Could Be Yours for $291,000

    The eye-catching classic has been refinished in factory-correct tangerine paint.

  • U.S. SEC to consider new restrictions on company insiders' trading plans

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday he has asked staff to tighten up a legal safe-harbor that allows corporate executives to buy or sell company stock without running afoul of insider trading laws. The "Rule 10b5-1" trading plans allow insiders to execute trades in the company's stock on a pre-determined future date, providing legal protection against potential allegations of insider trading on material nonpublic information. Progressive Democrats and consumer advocates have long complained the rules for adopting, amending or canceling trades are far too lax, allowing insiders to game the system and reap windfalls at the expense of ordinary investors.

  • Kids ‘should be masking, especially indoors:’ Doctor

    Unvaccinated children should wear masks and abide by social distancing protocols, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis says.

  • iOS 15 features: 10 most exciting new features coming to your iPhone

    Apple fans have a handful of big events to look forward to each year, but there are two that are particularly exciting. At the top of the list is Apple’s annual iPhone event, during which the next-generation iPhone is shown off for the first time each year alongside other new hardware. But there’s no question …

  • Saudi Aramco Hires Banks for Debut Dollar Islamic Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest energy company, hired advisers including Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for its first dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale.The state-controlled company may offer three tranches of notes due in three, five and 10 years, according to a person familiar with the matter. Islamic bonds, or sukuk, comply with the religion’s teachings, including its ban on interest.The firm is raising cash to help fund its commitment to pay out $75 billion in

  • Wages in low-wage service jobs are rising faster than expected, study finds

    Wages for new hires employed in low-wage service industry jobs were 7.7% percent higher than expected in the first quarter.

  • WatchOS 8: Apple Watch software update brings new features to calm its owner down

    Apple has launched WatchOS 8, a new update for its wearable. The updates came at its Worldwide Developers Conference event, where it also revealed the future of the iPhone, iPad and other platforms. In addition to those health and wellness features, Apple is changing the “Photos” watch face on the screen.

  • Tesla veteran and trucking chief leaves company

    Guillen, who has been with the company for over a decade since starting as a Model S program director in 2010, oversaw Tesla's entire vehicles business before being named president of the Tesla Heavy Trucking unit in March. Dan Levy, a Credit-Suisse analyst said in a note the departure is "negative given Guillen previously viewed as central to Tesla" as he was "arguably key in stabilizing auto biz post Model 3 launch" in 2017.

  • Apple brings Safari web extensions to iPhone and iPad

    Tabs and windows will be easier to manage too.

  • Lightspeed Bets $925 Million on M&A to Beef Up E-Commerce Wares

    (Bloomberg) -- Lightspeed POS Inc., a software company catering to the retail and hospitality industries that has emerged as one of Canada’s large tech successes, will spend $925 million on two acquisitions to beef up its e-commerce offerings.The Montreal-based company said Monday that it would pay about $500 million in cash and shares to acquire Ecwid Inc., which helps small companies set up an e-commerce site in a few clicks. Its purchase of NuOrder Inc., for about $425 million, half of it in

  • Gold Rebounds as Dollar Drop Blunts Yellen Inflation Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a second straight gain, recovering from earlier losses that came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments on interest rates.Gold fell as much as 0.5% earlier after Yellen’s said Sunday that a slightly higher interest-rate environment would be a plus for the U.S. and the Federal Reserve. Higher rates diminish demand for the non-interest-bearing metal. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3% after dropping 0.5% on Friday.Gold has been hovering arou

  • UPDATE 1-Switzerland must adjust to remain business-friendly after G7 tax deal, experts say

    Switzerland will have to find new ways to remain attractive to business, experts said on Monday, after Group of Seven (G7) nations reached a landmark deal to reduce the incentive of multinational companies to shift profits to tax havens. G7 finance ministers agreed on Saturday to back a global corporate tax rate of at least 15% to squeeze more money out of sprawling companies such as Amazon and Google..

  • AMC, GameStop, Blackberry Poised For A Quiet Start

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets has a new favorite stock

    As GameStop and AMC continue their rocket ship ride, individual investors are looking for the next big thing.