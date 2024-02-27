Apple Valley’s Mister Car Wash opening soon

A new Mister Car Wash is expected to open sometime in March, possibly around St. Patrick’s Day, at the corner of Dale Evans Parkway and Highway 18 in Apple Valley

Mister Car Wash employees on Monday were hard at work preparing to open Apple Valley’s first stand-alone express car wash.

Employees told the Daily Press that the new car wash, at the corner of Dale Evans Parkway and Highway 18, is expected to open sometime in March, possibly around St. Patrick’s Day.

This week, a group of employees was seen working inside the facility, which looks nearly complete from the outside with its triple-lane vehicle entrance, multiple outdoor vacuum stations, directional signage, and exterior bathrooms.

The south and west sides of the car wash property continue to showcase large palm trees, which stand along the public sidewalk.

Last July, crews began razing the building, which was built and used by developer Newton T. Bass, to make way for the new 5,400 square-foot automatic Mister Car Wash.

A new Mister Car Wash is expected to open sometime in March, possibly around St. Patrick’s Day, at the corner of Dale Evans Parkway and Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

Inquiring customers

During a tour of the car wash property, several residents pulled onto the property asking questions about opening day, including Nathan Jaramillo in his 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

“It’ll be nice to get my car wash in Apple Valley rather than trekking into Hesperia or Victorville,” said Jaramillo, 44, who lives near Rancherias Road.

Apple Valley resident Kathy Robles, who frequents the Quick Quack Car Wash in Hesperia, said she’s excited about the new Mister Car Wash.

“We live on horse property with a dirt road, so most days I drive my old Ford pickup, which I usually spray down at home,” Robles said. “About once a month, I take my red Nissan Sentra in for a nice wash at Quick Quack.”

A new Mister Car Wash is expected to open sometime in March, possibly around St. Patrick’s Day, at the corner of Dale Evans Parkway and Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

Mister Car Wash

In 2022, the Arizona-based Mister Car Wash announced the acquisition of three Speed Wash locations in Victorville and one in Hesperia.

At Mister Car Wash, the state-of-the-art tunnel experience with the company’s proprietary cleaning systems includes a water filtration and reclamation system, according to the company.

Unlimited Wash Club members can also access all Mister Car Wash locations across the Victor Valley using the dedicated Member Only lanes.

