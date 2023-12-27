Apple: The Valuation Quandary

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is in a league of its own or at least it has been in recent years. The company, with a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, is the only company to have ever reached a market value of $3 trillion. Its rise to the top of the ladder does not come as a surprise given how the company has grown in leaps and bounds over the years, serving billions of consumers around the world with its high-tech devices and services.

Although Apple is a wonderful company that has stood the test of time, investors face a valuation quandary today with the stock hitting never-before-seen highs amid a continued deceleration of revenue growth.

The lackluster growth deserves scrutiny

Apple stock, amid the comeback of tech stocks, has gained 56% this year. The company's financial performance, however, has deteriorated during this period. As illustrated below, revenue has declined in each of the four quarters of fiscal 2023, which ended Sept. 30.

Q1 2023 (5.48%) Q2 2023 (2.51%) Q3 2023 (1.4%) Q4 2023 (0.72%)

For the full year, Apple's revenue declined by 2.8% from 2022.

The primary reason behind declining sales is the weak demand for iPhones and other hardware products. Although Apple has been able to maintain its share of the global smartphone market, overall unit shipments have declined across brands this year, highlighting the macroeconomic challenges surrounding the smartphone sector. Since the fourth quarter of 2021, smartphone shipments have been in a declining trend, as evident from below data published by Counterpoint Research.

Q4 2021 371.4 Q1 2022 326.4 Q2 2022 294.5 Q3 2022 301.9 Q4 2022 303.9 Q1 2023 280.2 Q2 2023 268 Q3 2023 299.8

There was a notable recovery in unit shipments in the third quarter, but the next year is likely to mark modest growth at best. IDC projects smartphone shipments to grow by 3.8% in 2024 assuming no further inventory buildup. Investors, however, should not rule out the possibility of an unforeseen inventory glut resulting from a deterioration of consumer willingness to pay higher prices for new device models at a time when inflation is still creating dents in wallets.

Apple reported services revenue of $85.2 billion in fiscal 2023, an increase of 9% from the previous year. The company's struggles stemmed entirely from the disappointing performance of the products segment, which registered a revenue decline of 6%. The largest percentage decline in revenue came from Mac computers, with the company recording a 27% decline in revenue from this segment in the last fiscal year.

With iPhone sales accounting for more than half of total revenue, a recovery in this segment will have a meaningful impact on the overall financial performance of the company. Although sales projections look promising for 2024, the global economy is not out of the woods yet, which suggests Apple faces the risks of another disappointing year if the smartphone market does not recover as expected.

Apple enjoys competitive advantages in the global smartphone industry, but unless the industry recovers meaningfully, iPhone revenue is unlikely to trend higher in the foreseeable future.

Apple is a wealth distribution machine

Apple is no longer a young, high-growth company. Because of the company's massive scale, small-scale projects can no longer have a meaningful impact on the company's profitability or margins. Understanding this scale disadvantage, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri revealed in 2018 that the company will try to achieve a net-cash-neutral position, meaning excess cash will be distributed to shareholders aggressively.

During the first-quarter 2018 earnings call, Maestri said, "Our current net cash position is $163 billion. And given the increased financial and operational flexibility from the access to our foreign cash, we are targeting to become approximately net cash neutral over time."

The company has well and truly made steady progress on this front. In the five years leading up to 2018, Apple spent an average of $37 billion per year on share repurchases. Since 2018, the company has spent a staggering $82 billion per year on average to repurchase shares. This highlights how the company has distributed mammoth amounts of excess cash to shareholders, rewarding them handsomely.

Even after distributing hundreds of billions of dollars to shareholders, Apple ended fiscal 2023 with $62 billion in cash and short-term investments. The company generated more than $80 billion in free cash flows, which suggests Apple will continue to distribute wealth aggressively through share buybacks, supporting long-term stock prices while rewarding shareholders.

A closer look at Apple's earnings per share growth reveals the company has strategically used stock buybacks to add tangible value to shareholders. The below table summarizes how earnings per share has grown at a faster clip than net income since 2018.

Net income 10.25% Earnings per share 15.51%

This excess growth in earnings per share was driven by a massive reduction in the share count. The company ended fiscal 2018 with 20 billion weighted average shares outstanding, but by the end of fiscal 2023, the share count had been reduced to 15.8 billion.

Apple's strategic capital allocation decision to prioritize stock buybacks has paid off handsomely, with the company's market value rising more than 400% in the last five years.

The valuation raises concerns

Apple is a business that is worth praise for many reasons, including its prudent capital allocation practices. However, the company is lacking a true growth driver today, with the saturation of the global smartphone market proving to be a massive obstacle.

The company has not released a blockbuster product since its 2016 launch of AirPods. The expected launch of the Vision Pro mixed reality headset in early 2024 can prove to be a game-changer for the company, but going by the market performance of Oculus headsets designed by Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), it seems naive to expect Vision Pro to have a major impact on its profitability in the foreseeable future.

At a time when Apple is continuing to search for a blockbuster product to no avail, the company's current valuation seems rich. Apple is valued at a forward price-earnings ratio of 28.74 today in comparison to the five-year average of 24.26. This premium over historical averages makes little sense given that the prospects for iPhone sales have deteriorated in the last three years. Because stock markets are forward-looking, Apple stock should likely trade at a discount to historical earnings multiples given that the company is finding it difficult to grow.

Takeaway

Apple is richly valued in the market today. This does not mean it is not a wonderful business, but rather investors have little to no margin of safety to invest in the company today. In the absence of a crystal ball to predict the performance of the smartphone industry in 2024, investors may want to take a cautious stance on Apple stock today.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

