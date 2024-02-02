Apple Vision Pro debuts Friday. Here's what you need to know.

Apple on Friday will roll out its Vision Pro mixed-reality goggles, marking the iPhone maker's first foray into augmented and virtual reality-equipped headgear.

Unveiled last summer at its Worldwide Developer's Conference, the much anticipated headset will be available in stores and online beginning February 2. The VR headset is Apple's first major rollout since it launched the Apple Watch, several years ago. It also comes on the tails of smart glasses recently launched from competitors such as Meta, Snapchat and Microsoft.

Apple has already sold roughly 200,000 units of the Vision Pro, selling out the device earlier this week, MacRumours reported.

Here is what you need to know about the Apple Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset that incorporates digital content with real-life scenery. / Credit: Apple.com

What is the Apple Vision Pro and what does it do?

The Apple Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset that bears some similarities to smart spectacles from Meta, Snapchat and Microsoft which incorporate digital content with real-life scenery.

The device has so far earned some praise from media outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and a variety of digital news publications, such as The Verge and CNET. The device's "volumetric landscape" display offers users a strikingly immersive experience compared to other VR-enabled devices, according to CNET.

More than 600 hundreds apps have been developed specifically for the headset, which offers new ways to browse the internet, create notes and chat over text, the company's website shows. One standout feature enables users to pluck a 3D item out of an app and engage with it from different angles as if it were a tangible object set in front of them, according to Apple.

By far the most expensive VR headset on the market, the starting price for the Apple Vision Pro shown above is $3,499. / Credit: Apple.com

How much does it cost?

By far the most expensive VR headset on the market, the starting price for the Apple Vision Pro is $3,499, the Apple's website shows. By comparison, Meta's Headquest 3 retails at $499.99, while Snapchat's Spectacles 3 debuted at a price point of less than $400, according to the companies' respective product pages.

When and where will the Apple Vision Pro be available?

The Apple Vision Pro will be available for purchase in stores and online starting Feb. 2, 2024. Pre-orders, which Apple began taking on January 19, may arrive at buyers' doorsteps as soon as Friday, according to the company.