Will Apple Vision Pro radically change logistics? – WTT

On episode 682 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner is joined by GateGo founder and CEO Adrian Garcia. Garcia recently purchased a pair of Apple Vision Pros and is here to tell us how they can apply to supply chain. We’ll also learn how GateGo is eliminating manual data entry and making your yard more efficient.



Zuum co-founder Mustafa Azizi predicts that 2024 will be a comeback year for the freight market. We’ll find out what he’s seeing out there and what he’s hearing on the street at the Stifel conference in Miami.



Metafora’s Chief Growth Officer Ryan Schreiber shares the importance of freight mix; what we can learn from RXO; and the buzz around AI.



Norton Transport VP Justin Scott talks about his company hitting the $100 million revenue milestone and their announcement of a major expansion in San Antonio. We’ll find out how they’re winning.



Plus, have you ever found love at a truckstop; Waymo attacked; plane crash in Naples; and more.



