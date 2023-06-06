Apple Vision Pro VR headset: Specs, price and demos at WWDC 2023

The device is the tech company’s first new product category entry since the Apple Watch nine years ago - Justin Sullivan

Apple has finally unveiled its long-awaited virtual reality (VR) headset called Vision Pro.

Introduced at Apple’s annual software developer conference on Monday, the device is the tech company’s first new product category entry since the Apple Watch nine years ago.

The highly-anticipated device has been in development for several years and marks Apple’s foray into spatial computing, as part of chief executive Tim Cook’s vision of the company’s post-iPhone future.

When will it be released?

Apple’s Vision Pro will be released in Apple’s US stores in early 2024, with more countries to be added later in the year.

How much will the Vision Pro cost?

The mixed-reality headset will cost $3,499 (£2,814) once it goes on sale, which is higher than the previously expected price of $3,000.

That’s more than three times the price of Meta’s cheaper rival device, Quest 3. The new VR headset, which will be released in the autumn, starts at $499. The Facebook-owner also slashed the price of its existing Quest 2 headset from $400 to $300.

The significant price difference could help maintain Meta’s stronghold of the headset market, with chief executive Mark Zuckerberg betting the tech company’s future on VR and augmented reality.

How does the Vision Pro work?

The device, which looks like a pair of ski goggles, has a glass front and aluminium frame that curves around the user’s face.

The mask features a ribbed knitted headband, available in different sizes and styles. Opto-electronics company Zeiss has also created custom optical inserts for visually impaired users.



“It’s the first Apple product you look through and not at,” Mr Cook said during the conference.

The design will no doubt change as Apple’s spatial computing technology advances, meaning users could eventually experience Mr Cook’s original vision for the technology to fit within lightweight AR glasses that can be worn all day.

What is the Vision Pro’s battery life?

Although the Vision Pro can be used all day when plugged in, the headset will last just two hours with an external battery pack. The device cannot be used without either.

Apple said the pocket-sized external battery will reduce the weight of the headset on users’ heads.

What software does it use?

According to Apple, the headset’s software - visionOS - is the world’s first spatial operating system that blends digital content with the physical world.

The operating system is based on those used for Apple’s computers, iPhones and iPads.

“It’s the first Apple product you look through and not at,” said chief executive Tim Cook - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Mr Cook said: “Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing.”

The system is controlled using hand movements, eye tracking and voice instructions.

Unlike existing VR headsets, wearers will be able to see the world around them while using the device. Other people will also be able to see the user’s eyes through the headset’s screen.

What processor is inside the Vision Pro?

Vision Pro is powered using Apple’s dual-chip design, combining its existing high-powered M2 processor with a brand-new sensor, the R1.

The R1 chip processes information from the headset’s 12 cameras, five sensors and six microphones eight times quicker than a blink of an eye, to provide users a virtually lag-free experience.

The microchips drive the headset’s audio-spatial system and high-resolution display, which uses micro-OLED technology to fit 23 million pixels between two displays - one for each eye.

They also allow for eye movements to be tracked through invisible light patterns projected onto users’ eyes which are then captured with high-speed cameras.

Can you use the Vision Pro at work?

The Vision Pro will “change the way we communicate, collaborate, work and enjoy entertainment”, according to Mr Cook.

One way is by using Vision Pro for work - either at the office or remotely.

The device can project enormous, 3D versions of Apple’s apps into a wearer’s visual field - including Safari, Notes, iMessage and Apple Music.

Microsoft and Adobe are also creating versions of their apps designed for the new headset.

Virtual work meetings can become more immersive with Vision Pro’s spatial audio, which allows users to arrange FaceTime participants around the room in life-size tiles.

It is also compatible with Apple’s trackpads, keyboards and Mac computers, meaning the headset can be used like a traditional computer with multiple displays.

Another way is for entertainment. Apple said that the headset can transform any space into a personal cinema with a screen that “feels 100 feet wide”. Users can choose between movies (including 3D) and TV shows from the company’s streaming platform, Apple TV+.

The tech company has partnered with Disney to offer day-one access to its streaming service Disney+. During the keynote, chief executive Bob Iger teased interactive content from each of Disney’s major brands: Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and sports network ESPN+.

Apple is currently working with Unity to develop 3D apps and games, an announcement which saw the software maker’s share price surge 26pc on Monday.

In the meantime, users will be able to play over 100 Apple Arcade games with the headset, which will support game controllers.

Vision Pro will have a brand-new app store, where users can download specially designed apps, plus ones compatible with iPhones and iPads.

The VR headset can also capture panoramic photos and videos which can be viewed in 3D later.

