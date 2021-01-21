U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.50
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,143.00
    +47.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,360.50
    +66.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,163.40
    +5.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.13
    -0.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.60
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2167
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1090
    +0.0190 (+1.74%)
     

  • Vix

    21.32
    -1.92 (-8.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0071 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.5090
    -0.0610 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,649.34
    -852.76 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.71
    -51.90 (-7.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,752.40
    +12.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,756.86
    +233.60 (+0.82%)
     
JUST IN:

900,000 Americans filed new jobless claims for week ended Jan. 16

New weekly claims retreated slightly from last week’s elevated levels; 935,000 expected

Apple's VR headset may include a fan and support prescription lenses

Nick Summers
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Apple is pushing ahead with two devices focused on VR and AR respectively, according to a Bloomberg report. The company has long been rumored to be working on an augmented reality headset similar to the much-hyped Magic Leap One. Today, however, we have some new details about the device that will precede it. According to Bloomberg, the company is planning a “mostly virtual reality device” that could launch as early as 2022. It’s currently a self-contained unit, similar to the Oculus Quest 2, and could ship with a processor that trumps even the new M1 Mac chips.

The current prototype is made of fabric, Bloomberg reports, and designed to support prescription lenses, thereby shrinking the gap between the display and user’s eyeballs. Some prototypes are said to have external cameras for basic AR functionality. It’s also possible that these sensors will be used for hand-tracking, too. That would give developers more flexibility with their content, which is expected to run on a bespoke operating system, currently codenamed “rOS,” and live inside a special App Store.

The company has reportedly had problems with the device, however. It currently requires a fan, for instance. That led to some early prototypes that were too large and heavy for extended use, according to Bloomberg. The prescription lenses could also bring up some regulatory challenges. If Apple pushes ahead with high-resolution displays, which are reportedly better than rival offerings, it will likely be expensive, too. That means it’ll have a hard time breaking through into the mainstream, like the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods. Instead, it would be a niche proposition similar to the company’s redesigned Mac Pro, Bloomberg theorizes.

Maybe that doesn’t matter, though. The headset’s true purpose might be to galvanize interest in Apple’s AR glasses. That particular device is still early in development, according to Bloomberg. Engineers are reportedly still working on the basic underlying technologies, which means any theoretical launch is years away. Bloomberg is quick to point out that the company’s plans could change, and both products might be scrapped entirely. Still, these details suggest that the company hasn’t given up on the concept just yet. Management didn’t buy NextVR for nothing, it seems.

Latest Stories

  • Jim Cramer: Here Are the Biden Stocks

    As power has changed hands in the White House, we can expect these names -- and themes -- to benefit.

  • The Biden Boom Is Coming And These Stocks Could Soar

    With the Biden Administration likely to pump trillions into green energy infrastructure in the coming years, renewable stocks should outperform the market

  • FuelCell Energy Earnings Mixed But CEO Upbeat On Biden White House

    FCEL stock fell sharply early Thursday on a mixed FuelCell Energy earnings report. Plug Power and other fuel cell stocks also retreated.

  • FuelCell Energy Slumps on Wider-Than-Expected Loss

    FuelCell Energy fell sharply Thursday after the fuel cell power equipment maker reported a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter. Plug recently traded at $59.36, down 5.02%, and has taken off 284% over the three months through Wednesday.

  • Ford Shares Surge As Jim Cramer Highlights President Biden's Electric Vehicle Push

    President Joe Biden's clean-energy push as American carmakers Ford and GM on the move Thursday following a call-out from TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer.

  • Dow Jones Today, Futures Up Ahead of Jobless Claims; PayPal, Apple Get Analyst Boosts

    Stock futures rose, PayPal headed for a buy point and Apple paced the Dow Jones as the market awaited weekly unemployment claims data.

  • A ‘Social Security bridge’ may be the best option for generating lifetime income from 401(k) plans

    Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and 401(k) plans provide little guidance on how to turn accumulated assets into income. What if I'm in my 40s and don't have a retirement fund? Some experts say that by age 40 you should have at least three times your salary saved for retirement. Alternatively, they could use their assets to delay claiming Social Security, effectively buying more annuity income.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Win Big As The Biden Administration Takes The Wheel

    This year has already started with a bang, and with a “blue wave” looming over the United States, three industries could be ready to explode

  • Bitcoin Sells Off on Bearish Sentiment, Yellen Worries

    The sell-off also led to major corrections for other cryptocurrencies including ether, stellar, xrp and chainlink.

  • Are These 3 Electric Car Stocks Still Worth Buying? Analyst Weighs In

    Electric cars are growing in popularity, a trend fueled by social acceptance, the green mentality, and a recognition that the internal combustion engine does have its flaws. Some of those flaws are addressed by electric vehicles (EVs). They bring lower emissions, less pollution from the car, and the promise of high performance off the mark. For the present, the main drawbacks are the high cost and relatively short range of current battery technology. Even so, many consumers have decided that the benefits outweigh the costs, and EV sales are increasing. China, in particular, has long been known for its pollution and smog issues, and the government is actively pushing EVs as a possible ameliorating factor. In addition, EVs, with their quick acceleration and (usually) short range, are a ready fit with China’s crowded – and growing – urban centers. In a comprehensive review of the Chinese EV sector, Jefferies analyst Alexious Lee noted, "We are constructive on the outlook for NEV in China as the country pushes forward with the 'electrification to digitalization' trend. While global automakers' JVs are quickly rolling out new models of energy saving vehicles (HEVs and PHEVs) to comply with the top-down target to reduce annual Corporate Average Fuel Consumption (CAFC), Chinese automakers (both legacy and startups) are motivated to quickly accelerate the adoption of BEV with entry-level, city commuting models and premium-positioned advanced models." Against this backdrop, Lee has picked out one Chinese EV stock that is worth owning, and two that investors should avoid for now. We used TipRanks' database to find out what other Wall Street analysts have to say about the prospects of these three. Li Auto (LI) Chinese EV company Li Auto boasts of having the country’s single best-selling model of electric vehicle. The Li ONE sold 3,700 units this past October, bringing the total number sold in the first year of production to 22,000. At current sales and production rates, Li expects the company to double its annual sales number this year. That’s a big deal, in the world’s largest electric car market. China produces more than half of all EVs sold globally, and nearly all of the electric busses. Li Auto, founded in 2015, has focused on plug-in hybrids – models which can plug into a charging station to maintain the battery, but also have a combustion engine to compensate for low-density charging networks. The Li ONE is a full-size SUV hybrid electric that has rapidly found popularity in its market. Li Auto went public on the NASDAQ in July of 2020. In the IPO, the company started with a share price of $11.50, and closed the first day with a gain of 40%. In the months since, LI has appreciated 116%. Those share gains come as the company reported strong earnings. In 3Q20, the last quarter reported, LI showed US$363 million in sales, up 28% sequentially, and forming the lion’s share of the company’s US$369.8 million in total revenue. Also positive, Li reported a 149% sequential increase in free cash flow, to US$110.4 million. Lee is impressed with Li Auto’s technology, noting, “Li One’s EREV powertrain has proven a great success due to (1) extended range, (2) limited impact from low temp, (3) easier acceptance by car buyers. The advantage is sustainable ahead of the battery cost parity, estimated at FY25 (LFP) and FY27 (NMC), making LI AUTO the automaker to turn OCF positive and profitable earlier vs peers." The analyst added, "LI AUTO is the first in China to successfully commercialized extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) which is solution to drivers’ range anxiety and automakers’ high BOM. Powered by fuel, the ER system provides alternative source of electricity in addition to battery packs, which is significantly outstanding during low temp environment where BEVs may lose up to 50% of the printed range." Seeing the company’s technology as the key attraction for customers and investors, Lee initiated his coverage of LI with a Buy rating and a $44.50 price target. This figure implies 25% upside growth in the year ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) There is broad agreement on Wall Street with Lee that this stock is a buying proposition. LI shares have a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 6 reviews, including 5 Buys and 1 Hold. The shares are priced at $35.60 and the $44.18 average price target is in-line with Lee’s, suggesting 24% upside for the next 12 months. (See LI stock analysis on TipRanks) Nio (NIO) Where Li Auto has the single best-selling EV model in China, competing company Nio is vying with Elon Musk’s Tesla for the top market-share spot in the Chinese EV market. With a market cap of $90 billion, Nio is the largest of China’s domestic electric car manufacturers. The company has a varied line-up of products, including lithium-ion battery SUVs and a water-cooled electric motor sports car. Two sedans and a minivan are on the drawing boards for future release. In the meantime, Nio’s vehicles are popular. The company reported 43,728 vehicle deliveries in 2020, more than double the 2019 figure, and the last five months of the year saw car deliveries increase for 5 straight months. December deliveries exceeded 7,000 vehicles. Nio’s revenues have been increasing steadily, and has shown significant year-over-year gains in the second and third quarters of 2020. In Q2, the gain was 137%; in Q3, it was 150%. In absolute numbers, Q3 revenue hit $654 million. However, with shares rallying 1016% over the past 52 weeks, there's little room for further growth -- at least according to Jefferies' Lee. The analyst initiated coverage on NIO with a Hold rating and $60 price target. This figure implies a modest 3% upside. "We use DCF method to value NIO. In our DCF model, we factor in solid volume growth, positive net profit from FY24 and positive FCF from FY23. We apply a WACC of 8.1% and terminal growth rate of 5% and come to target price of US$60," Lee explained. Overall, Nio holds a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 13 reviews on record, which include 7 Buys and 6 Holds. NIO is selling for $57.71, and recent share gains have pushed that price just slightly below the $57.79 average price target. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks) XPeng, Inc. (XPEV) XPeng is another company, like Li, in the mid-range price level of China’s electric car market. The company has two models in production, the G3 SUV and the P7 sedan. Both are long-range EV models, capable of driving 500 to 700 kilometers on a single charge, and carry advanced autopilot systems for driver assistance. The G3 started deliveries in December 2018; the P7, in June 2020. In another comparison with Li Auto, XPeng also went public in the US markets in summer 2020. The stock premiered on the NYSE on the last day of August, at a price of $23.10, and in the IPO the company raised $1.5 billion. Since the IPO, the stock is up 127% and the company has reached a market cap of $37.4 billion. Increasing sales lie behind the share gains. XPeng reported 8,578 vehicles delivered in Q3 2020, a gain of 265% from the year-ago quarter. The bulk of those deliveries were P7 sedans – the model saw deliveries jump from 325 in Q2 to 6,210 in Q3. Strong sales translated to revenues of US$310 million for the quarter, a truly impressive gain of 342%. Jefferies' Lee sees XPeng as a well-positioned company that has possibly maxed out its short-term growth. He writes, “XPENG has a very strong exposure to tech-driven growth… While we favor its specialty in autonomous driving and power consumption efficiency, our FY21 forecast of 120% sales growth is lower than consensus while our FY22 forecast of 129% is higher given slower market acceptance and higher competition in Rmb200-300K segment.” To this end, Lee rates XPEV a Hold and his $54.40 price target suggests a minor upside of ~4%. The recent gains in XPEV have pushed the price right slightly above the average price target of $51.25; the stock is now selling for $52.46. This comes along with a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 8 reviews, breaking down to 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. (See XPEV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Your next stimulus check — for $1,400 — is about to start moving closer

    Congressional leaders plan to get "right to work" on it. How soon might you get the cash?

  • A survey says we're keeping too much money in cash — do this instead

    You can be too safe with your money, even during a pandemic.

  • Inovio's stock falls after it announces public offering

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. were down 5.1% in premarket trading on Thursday, the day after the company announced a public offering of 17,700,000 shares at $8.50 per share. The stock closed Wednesday at $9.72. Inovio said it will use the proceeds to support its clinical pipeline, which includes ongoing development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is currently being tested in a mid-stage clinical trial, and general corporate expenses. The offering is expected to close Jan. 25. Inovio's stock has rallied 173.0% over the past year, while the S&P 500 is up 14.5%

  • Is JNJ Stock A Buy As It Nears Phase 3 Covid Vaccine Test Results?

    Johnson & Johnson is expected in late January to unveil Phase 3 study results for its coronavirus vaccine — leading JNJ stock to a record high. So, is Johnson & Johnson stock a buy?

  • 8 Quality Dividend Stocks for Durable Growth and Income

    From "Dividend Aristocrats" to special situations, Ben Reynolds -- along with his co-editors Bob Ciura and Nikolaos Sismanis -- provides in-depth research on high-quality stocks through its four top-ranked newsletters. Scale is a critical competitive advantage in the industry. The company's durable competitive advantage -- and shareholder friendliness -- is on display with its long dividend history.

  • 12 red flags that could lead to an IRS audit

    IRS audit flags can stem from things you do — or don't do — when filing your tax return.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Canopy Growth, Quanta Services And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would rather buy Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) instead of Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO).Cramer would be careful with Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) because of a big move higher. These moves tend to have another leg up, but he doesn't want to be too aggressive.Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) is a way to play the marijuana space, thinks Cramer.CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC) is a good spec, said Cramer.Everything Michael Klein has been involved with, Cramer has liked it. But he thinks Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is speculative.Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) has more room on the upside, thinks Cramer.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tony Zhang Sees More Upside to GM, Lays Out Bullish Options Trade * Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's XLU Trade(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Counting on a tax refund or stimulus check? 5 things to know before filing your taxes

    The IRS will start accepting returns on Feb. 12. Here’s what to know to make the most out of a tax season that has a lot riding on it.

  • Intel Outsourcing Clues Mount Ahead of Earnings Under New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors want to know one thing when Intel Corp. reports results Thursday: Will the world’s largest chipmaker outsource more production? We may already have an answer, judging by recent comments from other parts of the industry.On Tuesday, ASML Holdings NV, a key provider of chipmaking equipment, said it is shifting orders for some of its most advanced machines from one customer to others. It didn’t say who, but the company was likely referring to orders moving from Intel to other chipmakers, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co.These two companies produce semiconductors for others. If Intel were outsourcing more, it would need fewer ASML machines, while TSMC and Samsung would need more gear to handle the extra work.Intel will likely address its manufacturing strategy after it reports fourth-quarter results. Investors and analysts have criticized the company for falling behind and failing to deliver a concrete plan during previous earnings reports.“Beyond the financials, investors will be looking for more clarity on Intel’s long-term strategy and manufacturing game plan,” Christopher Rolland, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group, wrote in a recent research note. “We would be encouraged if the plan included outsourcing of at least some of the core PC/server products.”Last week, TSMC dropped more clues. It unveiled plans to increase 2021 capital spending to as much as $28 billion, a record and a huge jump from $17.2 billion in 2020. That fueled speculation it’s putting capacity -- ASML machines and other gear -- in place to fill large orders from Intel.The Taiwanese company’s executives declined to comment on customers. However, Intel has talked with TSMC and Samsung about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, Bloomberg reported recently.Read more about Intel Talks With TSMC and Samsung here.TSMC and Samsung have production technology that’s now more advanced than Intel, which has always made its best products in-house and previously led the industry. Manufacturing is one of the key factors in making chips that can crunch information faster, store more data and use less electricity.Intel may not deliver its final answer on Thursday, though. The company just replaced Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan with former executive Pat Gelsinger, who will take over next month. Swan said he would announce whether to outsource production, and by how much, during the first quarter, but Gelsinger may need more time to develop his own strategy.While investors focus on Intel’s future plans, it has been racking up record earnings on demand for personal computers as large chunks of the population work and study from home. The increasing use of cloud services has also bolstered sales of its Xeon server chips, which are the heart of data centers run by companies such as Google and Amazon.com Inc.When it announced the appointment of Gelsinger, Intel said fourth-quarter earnings would exceed its forecasts and had made “strong progress’ on its latest manufacturing process, known as 7 nanometer. In July, Intel shares slumped 16% when the company warned this technology would be a year late.Analysts expect Intel revenue fell 13% in the fourth quarter to $17.5 billion and they see sales declining 18% year-over-year to $16.18 billion in the current period. For 2021, sales are projected to fall 7%, the first annual contraction since 2015, according to average analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • United Airlines, Amazon, Intel, FuelCell Energy - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

    Stock futures rise as investors look for fiscal support and improved vaccine distribution from the Biden administration; Intel, IBM and FuelCell Energy report earnings; United Airlines posts a $7.1 billion loss in 2020.