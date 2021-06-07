Apple Wallet can hold driver's licenses in iOS 15

With iOS 15, Apple Wallet will receive the ability to store driver's licenses just like it does credit cards and discount codes. The digital version of your ID will function just like a physical license, and will even be accepted at TSA checkpoints. When the feature goes live later this year, it will only be available for those in participating US states. Apple has yet to say which states are interested.

"The Transportation Security Administration is working to enable airport security checkpoints as the first place customers can use their digital Identity Card in Wallet," Apple said.

Apple Wallet driver's license

Apple has been working on the technology to support IDs and passports for at least a year. In the future, support for driver's licenses will extend beyond the airport to retailers and venues, according to the company.

Apple and the TSA are also working on a feature for Wallet that will automatically pull up the exact information you need to breeze through airport security, and it'll be available on your iPhone in a single scan.

The Apple Wallet version of your driver's license is encrypted and can be read via digital scanners. iOS 15 will also add Wallet support for work badges and even hotel keys at participating venues. Your iPhone will be able to unlock compatible smart locks, too.