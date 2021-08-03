U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.83
    +7.33 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.65
    -0.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0500
    -0.2590 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,967.32
    -976.77 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.68
    -17.77 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Apple's digital student IDs are coming to Canada and more US schools

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

With the start of a new school year quickly approaching, Apple is once again expanding the availability of its contactless student IDs. Following an initial rollout in 2018 and subsequent expansions since, the software is making its way to Canada for the first time.

In 2021, the University of New Brunswick and Sheridan College outside of Toronto will allow students to add their ID cards to Apple Wallet and use their iPhones and Apple Watches to access facilities and pay for food and other items and services across campus. In the US, “many more” schools, including Auburn University, Northern Arizona University, University of Maine and New Mexico State University, will adopt the software this fall.

It will likely take many more years before every school offers digital student ID cards, but the technology is clearly becoming more ubiquitous. In April, Apple said it saw more students use their mobile IDs to make purchases and access campus facilities than their plastic counterparts for the first time since it launched the software. In the fall, the University of Alabama, one of the early adopters of the tech, will exclusively issue mobile IDs to students with the necessary hardware, marking a first for the platform.

