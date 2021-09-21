U.S. markets closed

Apple Wallet is getting verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

There's a real chance you'll need proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain venues, and Apple is hoping it can save you the hassle of digging up an email or carrying a physical card in your pocket. The company is bringing verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards to Wallet as part of a future iPhone software update. The feature will take advantage of the international SMART Health Cards standard (already in use in several states) to produce proof of vaccination, sign it with a private key and create a public key to verify your info.

The just-released iOS 15 already lets you store verifiable vaccination and test results in the Health app using the same standard. You'll receive your records through QR codes, downloadable files or healthcare providers who use Health Records on iPhone.

Apple is promising strict privacy for all your data. The company won't have access to your imported or shared records, and all info must be encrypted and securely stored when transferred elsewhere. The tech giant also can't see your vaccination card or how you've used it. You can share information with "approved" third-party apps, but only on a one-time basis.

Apple didn't say when it might release the card update. This won't thrill you if you're anxious about the very concept of sharing your vaccination status with a concert venue or restaurant. However, it should at least streamline the process — important when you're already running late for a show.

