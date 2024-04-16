Apple wants to spend more on suppliers in Vietnam

FILE PHOTO: Apple store in Shanghai·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
1
In this article:

HANOI (Reuters) - Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook said on Tuesday in Hanoi the U.S. tech giant wanted to boost its investment in Vietnam, state media reported.

Cook made the statement at a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his visit to Vietnam, a key manufacturing hub for Apple.

Separately, in a statement released on Monday on its website, Apple said it would increase its spending on suppliers in Vietnam, where it has created some 200,000 jobs.

Vietnam will set up a working group to support Apple's investment in the country, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Cook during the meeting.

Apple did not respond to a request for additional comments about its planned spending.

Cook arrived in Hanoi on Monday for the two-day visit during which he met suppliers, students, content creators and users of Apple products.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Steadies Near Record High With Haven Demand Fueling Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near a record high, after surging on Monday as Iran’s strike on Israel added more impetus to a rally that’s seen it jump by a fifth since mid-February.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump

  • Fed’s Daly Says No Urgency to Cut, Policy in a Good Place

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly reiterated there’s no urgency to adjust interest rates, pointing to solid economic growth, a strong labor market and still-elevated inflation.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blow

  • Nissan says it will make next-generation EV batteries by 2028

    Nissan expects to mass produce electric vehicles powered by advanced next-generation batteries by early 2029, the company said Tuesday during a media tour of an unfinished pilot plant. Japan's legacy automakers have fallen behind newer rivals like America's Tesla and China's BYD in the emerging all-electric auto sector.

  • Microsoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42, Gets Board Seat

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. will invest $1.5 billion in the United Arab Emirates’ top artificial intelligence firm, G42, bolstering the Abu Dhabi-based company’s commitment to scale back its presence in China.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown W

  • Five things China economists are watching to see if rebound is real

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s second-largest economy started the year on solid footing, as China’s factories revved up. Analysts warn that growth will be tough to maintain without broader improvement.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as China Rivals RiseTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Israel Can Gain FromIsrael Grapples With New Phase in Its Multi-Front War With

  • Microsoft to invest $1.5 billion in Emirati AI firm G42, takes minority stake

    Under the partnership, G42 will run its AI applications and services on Microsoft's cloud computing platform Azure to deliver advanced AI solutions to global public sector clients and large enterprises. Microsoft President Brad Smith, who will take a seat on G42's board, said "We will combine world-class technology with world-leading standards for safe, trusted, and responsible AI, in close coordination with the governments of both the UAE and the United States."

  • These Stocks Moved the Most Today: Trump Media, Tesla, Goldman, Informatica, Salesforce, Schwab, Logitech, and More

    Trump Media stock tumbles after the company files to sell additional shares, Tesla plans to lay off 10% of its workforce, and Goldman Sachs reports better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

  • Stock Selloff Spreads as Middle East Tension Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks tumbled, following a selloff in Asia and on Wall Street that was sparked by angst over elevated US interest rates and fueled by signs of fading momentum in China’s economy and rising tensions in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Spark

  • If You'd Invested $2,000 in Apple in 2011, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Giving up on Apple when Tim Cook took the helm would have been a costly mistake.

  • Best Buy cuts workforce, including Geek Squad, looks to AI for customer service

    Best Buy has made significant cuts to its workforce, including the Geek Squad. On the heels of the cuts, the Minnesota-based company announced that AI will help customers.