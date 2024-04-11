Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,208.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,763.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,209.00
    +12.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,044.90
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.36
    +0.15 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    2,360.00
    +11.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    28.11
    +0.06 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5600
    +0.1940 (+4.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.80
    +0.82 (+5.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2548
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    152.9350
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,547.24
    +1,233.00 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,961.21
    +26.42 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,436.85
    -144.96 (-0.37%)
     

Apple warns users of "mercenary spyware" attack in India and 91 countries, ET reports

Reuters
Man poses in front of on a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica

(Corrects headline to say "India and 91 countries", not "91 countries including India")

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Apple Inc is expected to inform its users in India and ninety-one other countries that they were possible victims of a “mercenary spyware” attack, an attempt to gain unlawful access to users devices, Economic Times reported on Thursday citing sources.

(This story has been corrected to say 'India and 91 countries', not '91 countries including India' in the headline)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Advertisement