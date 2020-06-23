The Apple Watch is now easily the best smartwatch in the world







The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch in the world. According to data from Statista, Apple claimed a staggering 55% of the market as of Q1 2020. It's no wonder the Apple Watch is so popular, either. It's fashionable, includes a ton of fitness tracking capabilities, and onboard apps for everything from contactless payments to Uber, and more.

But there was one key component that Apple Watch fans have been clamoring for years: sleep tracking. That all changed on Monday when Apple, at long last, announced that it is adding sleep tracking to the Apple Watch in watchOS 7, the latest version of the operating system that powers Apple's wearable.

With that one addition, Apple transformed its watch from a capable and popular wearable into the undisputed king of smartwatches. But not everyone will get access to the new feature.

Sleep tracking, the missing piece

The Apple Watch's lack of sleep tracking, and its roughly two-day battery life, have been the biggest criticisms against the wearable. But with the addition of sleep tracking, Apple has squashed half of that criticism. Here's how sleep tracking works.

First off, it's not something that automatically kicks on. You'll actually need to set a bedtime to let the watch know that you're going to be hitting the sack soon.

According to Apple, that doesn't mean you have to go to bed at that exact time each night, instead it gives the watch a heads up to look for signals that indicate you're going to sleep soon.

The Apple Watch will provide you with information about how long you've slept, as well as a look at your sleep data from the last 14 days. (Image: Apple)

Adding a bedtime will also push notifications to your iPhone for apps you frequently use before going to sleep. That can include things like meditation apps or prompts to launch "scenes" in Apple's Home smart home app that let you lock your doors and turn off the lights in your house from your phone.

Once you do lie down for the night, your Apple Watch will use its built-in accelerometer to look for general motion and micromovements from your breathing to determine when you actually go to sleep.

When you wake up in the morning, you'll see a summary of your night's sleep, complete with how many hours you slept and how much battery life the watch has left.

New exercises and reminders to…wash your hands?

In addition to the sleep tracking feature, Apple also announced a number of new exercises available for the Apple Watch's Workout app. The additions include a Dance workout (for people far more coordinated than me); a new Core Training workout (for folks with more patience than me); a Functional Strength Training workout; and a Cooldown workout.

In a rather surprising move, Apple has also added a new hand-washing timer to the Apple Watch. There are already plenty of apps out there that help remind you to spend 20 seconds washing your hands to ensure you rinse away germs and bacteria, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but it's still an unexpected addition to the watch.

The feature works by automatically recognizing the sound of running water and the motion of your watch as you wash your hands. It then kicks on a 20-second timer to ensure your mitts are as clean as possible.

WatchOS7 includes a slew of additional features including new fitness tracking options and hand-washing detection. (Image: Apple)