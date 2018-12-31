Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, Bose, Google Home, KitchenAid, Instant Pot, Keurig, and more on sale for Dec. 31

Twitter More

Well, you did it. You made it through 2018. And whether you're a bit battered and bruised or had your best year ever, there's no denying that 2019 is swiftly rolling in.

Start the new year off right: With big savings. We're rounding up the best deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Macy's, and more on tech like smart home devices and 4K TVs, kitchen products like Instant Pot's multi-cookers, and Amazon video streaming and home security devices.

In addition, we also found great deals on Udemy online courses starting at just $9.99. If your New Year's resolution involves learning something new and exciting, Udemy has amazing online courses on web design, animation, and more. Read more...

