Apple Watch Pro renders and leaked cases show off a larger screen and new button

As expected, the Apple leaks are coming in strong as we're approaching Wednesday's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. Today, we've got our closest look yet at the Apple Watch Pro, thanks to renders from 91mobiles. Typically we'd treat most leaks from unknown "industry sources" with a healthy dose of salt, but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the renders are "indeed it." And for the most part, it's everything we expected. There's a bigger screen, as Gurman's earlier reports have suggested, as well a minor evolution of the Apple Watch Series 7 design. (Sorry, flat edge fans.)

Take a close look and you'll notice an extra button on the opposite side of the (ruggedized) Digital Crown and multitasking button. Both 91mobile and Gurman speculate that it could be programmable, allowing you to launch a specific app or workout without dealing with the touchscreen. Case leaks from Sonny Dickson and DuanRui (via The Verge and Weibo) also point to a larger screen and additional button.

The Apple Watch Pro will likely target extreme sports fanatics—the sort of folks who wouldn't mind spending close to $1,000 for Garmin's high-end smartwatches. While that may sound extravagant, don't forget that there have always been high-end Apple Watch models not meant for mortal wallets. The current Hermes Series 7 collection ranges all the way up to an eye-watering $1,759. So with that context, maybe a $1,000 Apple Watch Pro doesn't seem so crazy? (No, it's still crazy.)