Apple Watch ‘Pro’ will reportedly introduce first series redesign since 2018

Details about Apple’s upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 have been trickling out in recent weeks. According to a report Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman published at the start of the month, the wearable will feature the largest display Apple has ever shipped on a smartwatch. As a result, it may also include a new design.

In his most recent Power On newsletter , Gurman says the Apple Watch “Pro” will incorporate a fresh design. The company hasn’t redesigned its wearable line since it introduced the Series 4 in 2018. Gurman notes the new model will be “a good bit bigger” than Apple’s current Series 7 models to accommodate a screen that is seven percent larger. “It also won’t have those rumored flat sides,” he adds, noting the redesign will represent “an evolution of the current rectangular shape.”

Additionally, Apple will reportedly employ “a more durable formulation of titanium” for the casing that should make the smartwatch better suited for extreme sports. With a bigger battery and Apple’s long-rumored “Low Power Mode,” Gurman says the Apple Watch Pro could go multiple days on a single charge. It will also include the rumored body temperature sensor Apple is preparing for the entire Series 8 line.