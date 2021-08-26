The Apple Watch SE (44mm with cellular) is down to $300 at Amazon

The Apple Watch may be the best smartwatch for iPhone lovers, but it's a pretty expensive accessory. With the Series 6 setting users back $400, Apple brought the more affordable Watch SE into its lineup so those with tighter budgets could get the same, core Apple Watch experience. Now you can pick up a Watch SE for even less at Amazon while a couple of models are on sale. Key among them is the 44mm, GPS + Cellular Apple Watch SE in silver for $300 — that's $59 off its normal price and a record low. The same Watch in space gray is as low as $319 right now as well, depending on the style of band you pick.

Buy Apple Watch SE (44mm, Cellular) at Amazon - $299

The Apple Watch SE doesn't look all that different from the Series 6, and it has a feature set that will be more than enough for those new to the smartwatch experience. The Watch SE performed well in our testing, despite running on an older processor than the one found in the Series 6, and it has all of the core features of watchOS 7 including heart rate monitoring with high and low alerts, noise monitoring, fall detection, Emergency SOS and more. The fitness features are almost identical to that of the Series 6 — the only things you don't get on the SE are blood oxygen and ECG measurements.

You also don't get the always-on display that the Series 6 has, but the Watch SE has the same size display, which is noticeably larger than that of the old Series 3. And with these models on sale, you're getting cellular connectivity — that means you can make and receive calls, send text messages and more even when your iPhone isn't around. The Apple Watch is still very much an iPhone accessory, but those with LTE will get the most untethered experience.

Even though you have to give up a few features with the Apple Watch SE, you're still getting one of the best smartwatches available today. But we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that Apple may be coming out with new models soon. We typically see new Apple Watches announced along with the latest iPhones in September, but there's no guarantee a new Watch SE will make the lineup this year.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.