Apple Watch SE and Fitbits drop to all-time low prices at Amazon

Today could be a very good day to buy wearable tech as a gift. Amazon is discounting a few smartwatches and fitness trackers, most notably the Apple Watch SE. Apple's 'starter' wristwear is on sale for an all-time low price of $219, a full $60 off. You'll have to buy a 40mm GPS model with a silver aluminum case and Abyss Blue Sport Band to reach that price, and you'll have to act quickly — this could sell out soon.

There are also discounts to be had if you're either an Android user or not particularly attached to Apple's wearables. The Fitbit Sense smartwatch is also on sale for an all-time low price of $200 (normally $300), while the Fitbit Charge 5 tracker is down to $130 (typically $180).

The Apple Watch SE at this price is an easy choice if you have an iPhone. It only costs slightly more than the old Series 3, but it boast a much larger screen, speedier performance and more powerful software. You won't get the always-on display or advanced health tech of models like the Series 7, but that won't matter if you're just looking for a good smartwatch to track workouts, answer calls or check the weather.

Fitbit's devices, meanwhile, are fine choices if you're focused on health. The Sense is a bit sluggish and and may take some time to learn, but its extensive health features (including stress tracking) could easily make it worthwhile. The Charge 5, meanwhile, offers many smartwatch-level perks in a tracker-level design. Just remember that Fitbit's data doesn't directly funnel into third-party platforms like Apple Health.

