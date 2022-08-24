Apple Watch SE models are up to 30 percent off at Amazon

In what looks to be a clearance sale, Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch SE. If the retailer has stock of a particular model, there’s a good chance it’s up to 30 percent off at the moment. You can get the 40mm version of the GPS and LTE variant for $230 currently, down from its usual $329. Meanwhile, the 44mm version is 28 percent off, making it $259. Not every band option is in stock, but you can still find the GPS and LTE models in all three of their available colors – Space gray, Silver and Gold.

Buy Apple Watch SE at Amazon - $230 and up

In 2020, Engadget deputy editor Cherlynn Low awarded the Apple Watch SE a score of 88 , calling it an “excellent starter smartwatch.” It doesn’t come with some of the more advanced features you’ll find on the Series 7, including ECG and blood oxygen sensing, but the SE is still a powerful fitness tracker and offers all-day comfort.

That said, with Apple widely expected to reveal a new SE model at its upcoming September 7th event , you’re probably wondering whether it makes sense to buy the current one at this stage. It’s hard to say since most prerelease leaks have focused on the Series 8 and the upcoming “Pro” variant . Those reports have suggested that the Series 8 won’t be a big upgrade. It will reportedly include a new body temperature sensor that will notify you when you’re running a fever. It’s safe to say the next Apple Watch SE won’t include that functionality, but it could integrate features that are currently exclusive to its more expensive siblings, including the always-on display that debuted with the Series 5 .

