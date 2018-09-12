Apple Watch Series 4 hands-on: Big screens, big improvements

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook took the wraps off of the $1 trillion-company’s newest smartwatch on Wednesday. The Apple Watch Series 4, which goes on sale Sept. 21 starting at $399, is the first major upgrade to the device since it debuted in 2015.

The Watch now comes with larger displays, an electrocardiogram and a thinner body than the Series 3. But the one thing Apple didn’t improve was the Watch’s battery life. Still, for the average consumer, this is absolutely the Apple Watch to get.

Bigger screen, thinner body

For the Series 4, Apple has completely changed its case sizes. Previous Apple Watches were available in 38mm and 42mm sizes. I wear the 42mm Series 3 and it sits perfectly on my wrist. Now, however, Apple is offering the Apple Watch in 40mm ($399) and 44mm ($429). The Series 4 also has an edge-to-edge display, meaning there’s far more screen real estate.

Despite the increased sizes, the Series 4 still fits nicely. It didn’t feel much larger than the Series 3, but the 44mm’s screen looked far bigger than its predecessor’s. When I strapped the Series 4 to my wrist it felt like I was just wearing a screen, which is exactly what I’ve always wanted from a smartwatch.

Apple has put that larger screen to work, too, by creating new watch faces that support the Series 4’s edge-to-edge design. Now complications, such as heart rate, calendar and steps, curve around the screen’s corners. The smaller screen on the older Watches made that impractical. Photos, something that you could already view on the Series 3, look far better on the Series 4 thanks to its increased display size, as well.

The Apple Watch Series 4 comes with a vibrant edge-to-edge display. More

If you were holding out on the Apple Watch because you thought you wouldn’t be able to see anything on its relatively small screen, the Series 4 might be the solution. There’s so much information packed on the the display it’s incredible.

And yet, the Series 4’s body is thinner than last year’s model, making it feel flatter when you wear it. Apple says the 4 measures in at 10.7mm thick, while the Series 3 is 11.4mm. That might not sound like a big change on paper, but when you wear the Watch everyday, it could make an appreciable difference.

Thankfully, Apple isn’t looking to gouge previous Apple Watch owners when it comes to the Watch’s bands. So, if you have an earlier generation Watch with a band you absolutely love, you can still use it on the Series 4.

A new crown, fall detection and heart health

Apple also added a new Digital Crown to the Series 4. Now when you scroll through a list with the dial, you’ll feel a small tick of haptic feedback. Apple says the feature makes it easier to scroll through lists, and you know what, the company is right. I regularly find myself missing items when using the Digital Crown on the Series 3. It just feels too smooth. With the Series 4’s haptic feedback, you can actually feel when you are scrolling through a list, which should make it more difficult to skip items.

Apple has also upgraded the gyroscope and accelerometer to be able to detect when the wearer falls, slips or trips. Apple wouldn’t let me fall while wearing the Watch in the hands-on area, and no matter how much I asked an attendant to trip me he wouldn’t, so I can’t say how well this feature works…yet.

The idea behind fall detection is to provide emergency support if you go down and can’t get back up. If the Watch detects that you’re immobile for 60 seconds after you fall, it will automatically call emergency services and send a message to your emergency contacts.

The Series 4 now provides haptic feedback when scrolling through lists with the Digital Crown. More