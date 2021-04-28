U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

The Apple Watch Series 6 falls to an all-time low of $299

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the best pick for iPhone users seeking a feature-rich device for activity and health monitoring. And right now, you can get the 40mm Product Red edition with GPS for $299 on Amazon and Best Buy. That's an all-time low for the bestselling wearable and $100 less than the original price. In fact, the discount means the seventh-generation Watch is now just $20 more than the pared-down Apple Watch SE. So, you may want to check out this deal first before making your choice.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red edition at Amazon - $299

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red edition at Best Buy -$299

In a nutshell, the Apple Watch 6 trumps its budget sibling in a number of areas. First and foremost, it packs two standout health tech features in its ECG and blood oxygen sensor. The latter measures how well your lungs are delivering oxygenated blood throughout the body. Not only does it work in the background to offer periodic measurements, including while you're asleep, but you can also check your latest reading via the watch app. Meanwhile, the ECG test is arguably an even better feature that can record your heartbeat and check for a form of irregular rhythm known as atrial fibrillation.

Beyond the health-oriented functions, Apple's watchOS 7 includes custom activity goals, a new Sleep feature, the ability to share watch faces and (due to the advent of COVID-19) a hand-washing timer. If you're a first-time buyer, be sure to check out our Apple Watch guide for tips on how to get the most out of your new device. 

