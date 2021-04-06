The Apple Watch Series 6 is down to $320 on Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of Apple's latest flagship smartwatch to a new all-time low just as everyone is getting ready to spend more time outdoors (and possibly at the gym). The Watch Series 6 Product Red edition is now available for $320 thanks to a $64.99 discount applied at checkout. Amazon's deal is limited to the 40mm model with GPS connectivity. Of course, that means you have to be comfortable with its bright scarlet appearance. It's all for a good cause, however, with proceeds going to HIV/AIDS research. It should also make a good match if you already own a Product Red iPhone or iPhone case.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red edition at Amazon - $320

If you're still on the fence about the wearable, we reckon it's the ideal option for iPhone owners. Apple's latest Watch offers plenty of new features — most notably, a blood oxygen sensor alongside the ECG — but we were more impressed with the changes under-the-hood courtesy of the new S6 chip. In essence, it makes everything from launching apps to swiping through watch faces noticeably faster. Plus, you get a 2.5 times brighter display without sacrificing battery life. And, it offers faster changing times than its predecessor.

Ultimately, this is the Apple Watch you want if you're after a health tracking tool that will last you for years to come. Whereas other models, including the cheaper Watch SE, are more suited to first-time buyers.