Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular models are at all-time lows on Amazon

An Apple Watch with LTE is worth the premium if you want to make and receive calls directly from the wearable. But, unlike its regular counterpart, deals on the cellular model have been few and far between. That all changed this month. The price of the untethered Apple Watch is currently at an all-time low for both sizes. Right now, you can purchase a 40mm cellular version in navy blue for $370 at Amazon, $129 below its normal price and at least $20 lower than the previous best deal. While the recent $429 all-time low price for the 44mm Product Red Edition with 4G LTE is also still active.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS + cellular) at Amazon - $370

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS + cellular) at Amazon - $429

The cellular Apple Watch offers all the features you'd get with the GPS model — a blood oxygen monitor, ECG, sleep tracking and always-on display — along with solo functionality. That means you don't need a phone nearby, or a WiFi connection, to make or take calls, reply to messages, receive notifications, download apps and stream music.

Overall, Apple has made a bunch of improvements to the Series 6 over its predecessor. The latest Apple Watch features an S6 processor that the company claims is 20 percent faster than the Series 5's chipset. It also has a display that’s 2.5 times brighter, without any impact to battery life, which Apple says is actually longer. What's more, the charging speed has also been bolstered.

Alas, the fact that a new Apple Watch is likely just months away may influence your decision. But, if you can't wait, then now's an opportune time to grab the Series 6.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.