U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,306.87
    +9.37 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,576.11
    +73.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,503.75
    -0.21 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,310.55
    +1.71 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.84
    +2.37 (+3.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.70
    +10.10 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    26.40
    +0.23 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4580
    +0.0150 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3807
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4110
    +0.3280 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,727.62
    -868.91 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.92
    -11.75 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.04
    +60.57 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,707.04
    -84.49 (-0.29%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims fall below 400,000 to a new pandemic-era low

Another 364,000 Americans filed, 388,000 was expected

The Product Red Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE is $100 off at Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Those who opt for the GPS + Cellular models of the Apple Watch gain the convenience of making and receiving calls even when their iPhone isn't around. It's worth paying for if you want the most "untethered" version of the Apple Watch available, and now you can save a bit of money on the Product Red version of the LTE Watch. The 44mm model is down to $429 — that's $100 off its normal price and the best we've seen it. The 40mm version is also $100 off, bringing it down to $399, although we have seen it $10 less than that in the past.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS + Cellular) at Amazon - $399 Buy Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS + Cellular) at Amazon - $429

Aside from the red case and band color, the other caveat to this deal is that you'll have to wait to get your new gadget. Amazon currently estimates delivery for the 44mm model in about one month — not ideal, but a decent tradeoff for the $100 savings. If you opt for the 40mm model, your wait time will only be about two weeks.

Apple made small improvements to the overall experience of using the Apple Watch in the Series 6, while also adding some new sensors into the mix. It runs on an S6 processor that's 20 percent faster than the chipset in the Series 5, and the battery life has been slightly improved. Also, Apple sped up the charging time for the Series 6 — we got a 51-percent increase in battery life after only a half hour of charging.

The Series 6 adds a blood oxygen sensor to its array of internal trackers, which also includes an ECG sensor, a heart rate monitor, altimeter, compass and more. WatchOS 7 added new features as well including native sleep tracking (which is much easier to do now that the Watch's battery life and charge time have improved) and a hand-washing timer. While the less expensive Apple Watch SE is best for those new to wearables in general, the Series 6 is our pick for those that want the most comprehensive Apple Watch experience.

But we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that September is slowly approaching, and that's when Apple tends to release the latest Apple Watches. Holding out until the fall is probably best for anyone who wants to ensure they're getting the latest and greatest from Apple.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

