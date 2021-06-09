U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

The Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale for $329 right now

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·1 min read

Those who have been undecided on which Apple Watch to get may want to take advantage of a new sale going on at Amazon and Walmart. Both retailers have the 40mm, GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $329 right now (although Amazon's stock is much more limited than Walmart's). That's $70 off the wearable's normal price and close to an all-time low for most color options.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon - $329 Buy Apple Watch Series 6 at Walmart - $329

The Series 6 is the most feature-rich Apple Watch available right now, and while it doesn't look much different from the previous model, Apple did update the hardware a bit. Inside is a new U1 chip and a blood oxygen sensor, and watchOS 7 brought a convenient hand-washing timer to the device along with native sleep tracking. During WWDC this week, Apple announced that the latter will be getting even more comprehensive when watchOS 8 comes out in the fall.

The new S6 chip inside makes the Series 6 speedier than its predecessor, but it's also more efficient. Apple was able to improve the battery life thanks to this, with the Watch lasting around two days on a single charge. It powers up faster now, too — in our testing, it took about 90 minutes to go from zero to a full charge.

If you have an aging Apple Watch or know you'd get a lot of use out of the plethora of health features that the Series 6 has, this sale is one of the best we've seen in a while. But if you're on a tight budget or have never owned a smartwatch before, the more affordable $269 Apple Watch SE will be better suited for you.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

