The Apple Watch Series 6 is $60 off at Amazon and B&H Photo

A few models of Apple's latest wearable are on sale at Amazon and B&H Photo right now. Both sites have the 40mm blue aluminum Watch with a navy sport band for $339, or $60 off its normal price. Amazon even has the Product Red version of the Watch for $10 less than that, too. While not the lowest price we've seen — the Product Red version dropped to $299 for a brief moment last month — this remains a good sale on the best Apple Watch you can get right now.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 (blue) at Amazon - $339 Buy Apple Watch Series 6 (blue) at B&H Photo - $339 Buy Apple Watch Series 6 (red) at Amazon - $329

Last fall brought the Watch's fifth anniversary and Apple celebrated by introducing a number of new features to the Series 6. Key among them are new blood oxygen sensor, a hand-washing timer and (finally) native sleep tracking. The blood oxygen sensor measures oxygen saturation in the background as you wear the Watch, but you can also take manual readings whenever you wish.

That feature will prove to be more useful to some than others, but the hand-washing timer and sleep tracking features are ones that most people could use regularly. Sleep tracking, while basic, is great to have as it's been absent on Apple's wearable since the beginning. As for hand washing, the Watch's timer will keep you honest by counting you down from 20 when it senses you've started scrubbing.

The Series 6 looks mostly the same as the Apple Watch that came before it, but it does have a few under-the-hood improvements. It's faster thanks to the S6 chip, it has a brighter display and it charges faster and has a slightly better battery life as well. While those who have tight budgets should look toward the Apple Watch SE, the Series 6 is the best Apple wearable you can get right now — and it's an even better buy at this sale price.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.