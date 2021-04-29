U.S. markets open in 3 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,206.75
    +30.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,880.00
    +156.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,031.50
    +139.25 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.00
    +16.10 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.74
    +0.88 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.00
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.30
    +0.21 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.84
    -0.72 (-4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0360
    +0.4390 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,436.38
    +5.77 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.64
    +12.39 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,015.23
    +51.56 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Apple Watch Series 6 price falls again to a new low of $249

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer

Back-to-back discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6 have seen it hit two all-time lows in less than 24 hours. Amazon and Best Buy have taken another $50 off the 40mm Product Red edition with GPS to bring it down to $249, a saving of $150 from the original price. The latest cut means the smartwatch is now $30 cheaper than Apple's entry-level option, the Watch SE, despite offering more health-oriented features. You'll have to be quick, though, as the offer is only available today. 

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red edition at Amazon - $249 Buy Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red edition at Best Buy - $249

As an added incentive, Best Buy is also throwing in six months of Apple Fitness+, an exercise subscription service designed to be used with the Apple Watch. You'd normally pay $10 a month for access, so the promo is a good way to test the waters. As we noted in our review, Fitness+ is tightly integrated with Apple's smartwatch, which syncs with workout videos and displays metrics like duration, heart rate and progress on your wrist. Apple Music also lets you see what songs will be played during the virtual classes ahead of time and add them to your playlist. 

By now, you should be familiar with Apple's best-selling smartwatch. But, as a quick summary, the Watch Series 6 is the best option for iPhone owners. While Apple didn't deviate from its predecessor's design, it did add some notable changes under the hood. These include a blood oxygen sensor, an ECG and an always-on altimeter. Plus, it's faster, smoother and boasts improved battery life and quicker charging times than the Watch Series 5.

Of course, you have to dig the red color, but it's for a good cause. Some of the proceeds from Product Red sales go to HIV/AIDS charities, which currently require vital support for health systems disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

  • The Ascend is a robotic knee brace on a budget

    Bay Area startup Roam Robotics has a less intensive and expensive means of getting folks with mobility issues back on their feet. It’s called the Ascend and it’s a sub-$10k exoskeletal knee brace for everybody.

  • Atomos Ninja V+ brings 8K ProRes RAW support to Canon's EOS R5

    Atomos has introduced a new external recorder/monitor that makes 8K or 4K 120p ProRes RAW recording possible on select mirrorless and pro cameras.

  • Stadia store upgrade will let you search for games

    You would think the first thing a Google engineer would add to any product is a search bar, but not so with Stadia, which has been without the feature since it came out in 2019.

  • Can’t access Apple’s controversial new anti-tracking feature on your iPhone? Here’s why

    It might not be the most exciting addition of iOS 14.5, but App Tracking Transparency is definitely the most important new feature in the latest update for Apple's mobile operating system. From now on, every iPhone app has to ask your permission before it can track your activity across other apps and websites, and you can choose to deny any or all of them that right. Unfortunately, the feature doesn't seem to be working as intended for everyone, and now Apple has published a support document explaining why the feature might be grayed out on your iPhone. Now that the feature has launched, you will start seeing prompts when you open an app for the first time asking you whether you want to "Ask App Not to Track" or "Allow" it to occur. Regardless of which option you choose, there is a new menu in Settings > Privacy > Tracking that lets you give or withdraw permission for any app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. You'll see an "Allow Apps to Request to Track" toggle here as well: If you turn off "Allow Apps to Request to Track" in privacy settings, you'll stop seeing prompts from apps that want to track your activity. Each app that asks for permission to track while this setting is turned off will be treated as if you tapped Ask App Not to Track. You can also choose to ask all apps that you previously allowed to track to stop tracking your activity. Or you can allow just the apps to which you previously gave permission to continue to track your activity. This is where some iOS 14.5 users are running into trouble. Shortly after the update dropped, many people reported that the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" toggle was grayed out on their devices. Apple offered three reasons for why the feature might be disabled in an update to the support document mentioned above: For users with child accounts or under age 18 by birth year, signed in with their Apple ID* (* Child account age varies by country and region.) If your Apple ID is managed by an educational institution or uses a configuration profile that limits tracking If your Apple ID was created in the last 3 days If you fall into any of those three categories, you won't be able to adjust the toggle, but it will be disabled by default, so all apps that request to track you will be automatically denied and will not receive your IDFA. If the status of your account or device changes, and you then choose to reactivate the feature, you will start to see the prompts on your device. According to 9to5Mac, there are users affected by this issue that don't fall into any of the categories listed above, so this might be something Apple has to address in a future update.

  • Honda SUV e:prototype presented at Auto Shanghai 2021

    Honda Motor Company unveiled a prototype of the first Honda-brand electric vehicle (EV) in the recently held Auto Shanghai 2021 — a preview of the company’s forthcoming lineup of electrified crossovers. The Japanese carmaker is set to introduce 10 EVs in the Chinese market within five years, heralded by the mass-produced model based on the Honda SUV e:prototype. The vehicle is expected to be released around March of next year. Smooth acceleration and dynamic performance are to be expected from the EV SUV prototype. Moreover, futuristic designs and Honda’s connectivity feature, Honda Connect, will be included in the brand-new SUV. Honda Connect will offer a number of advanced functions like everyday connectivity, smartphone link, and over-the-air updates featuring a highly sophisticated voice-recognition interface. Honda Connect will become available starting with new models Honda will launch in China in the second half of 2021. According to Honda, the Honda SUV e:prototype is a symbolic vehicle as it marks the company’s first EV in China and takes the brand a step further in achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Like most car companies, Honda is looking at an electrified society and a cleaner means of mobility in the near future. That said, Honda’s booth at the car expo offered a showcase of the brand’s comprehensive collection of electrified vehicles. Among them was GAC Honda’s first PHEV, the Breeze. The new plug-in hybrid model is said to combine the advantages of an EV and a hybrid vehicle, giving drivers the best of both worlds. Honda said that the Breeze was developed based on their original two-motor hybrid system, the Sport Hybrid i-MMD. It goes on sale in China later this year. In the Philippines, Honda announced the discontinuation of the Jazz followed by the official launch of the all-new Honda City Hatchback. Photos from Honda Also read: Honda Cars PH to bring in all-new City Hatchback on Apr. 20 Honda confirmed as title sponsor of 2021 Japanese Grand Prix Honda Cars PH wins six at 2020-2021 Auto Focus People’s & Media’s Choice Awards

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro is a series of super thin, light AMOLED laptops

    Samsung's newest Galaxy Book Pro laptops are super thin and light, offer sumptuous AMOLED panels and intriguing software.

  • Epic is deliberately keeping 'Fortnite' off Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Game service

    Epic sees the platform as competitive with its PC offerings.

  • NASA wants to go farther and faster for fourth Mars helicopter flight

    NASA has announced that the helicopter's fourth flight is scheduled to take off on April 29th at 10:12 AM Eastern time.

  • Samsung's profits rose in Q1, but the chip shortage looms over Q2

    Samsung's consumer electronics profits hit a new record high for Q1, but the company warned investors that sales will slow in Q2 due to component shortages.

  • Amazon shoppers are scooping up these AccuMed face masks—they're just $17 for 10

    AccuMed masks have six layers to protect you from potential pathogens.

  • Nike's PlayStation 5-themed shoes arrive next month

    Paul George's new shoes will go on sale next month with a PS5 theme, but buying them will probably be as difficult as buying a PS5 right now.

  • You can now book a COVID-19 vaccine through Uber

    You'll also be able to reserve a rental car and have a valet drop it off.

  • The Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen

    The Apple Watch Series 6 is our favorite smartwatch, and right now, you can get it for $100 off—find out more.

  • iPhone and Mac sales are way up from the start of the pandemic

    Apple is still riding high on the tails of a blockbuster quarter, according to a new earnings statement released today. Over the past three months, the company recorded a total of $89.6 billion in revenue — nearly $48 billion of which came courtesy of iPhone sales — and set another quarterly record in the process.

  • Google Assistant will let you teach it how to pronounce tricky names

    Google is introducing a handful new updates that will make Assistant better at pronouncing tricky names and understanding the context of conversations you share with it.

  • Samsung takes back smartphone crown from Apple; Xiaomi surges

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd snatched back the crown from Apple as the world's biggest smartphone producer, accounting for a fifth of overall global sales in the first quarter, market research firm Canalys said https://www.canalys.com/newsroom/canalys-worldwide-smartphone-market-Q1-2021. China's Xiaomi Corp clocked its best quarterly performance ever, with shipments surging 62% to 49 million phones and market share to 14%, taking it to the third position after Samsung and Apple. Overall, global sales surged 27% to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic and a swift vaccine rollout in the United States raised hopes of an economic recovery.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell: Financial system not threatened by 'frothy' asset valuations

    Fed Chairman Jay Powell said Wednesday that although some asset valuations appear “frothy,” he did not see any risks that may hurt the financial system.

  • China Wants More Steel at Home as Industry Faces Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped steel exporters with higher taxes on a range of products as authorities ramp up efforts to cut output and clean up one of the biggest carbon emitters.Rebates on export taxes for some goods will be removed, and tariffs on some products raised starting May 1, the Ministry of Finance said on its website. Import fees on pig iron, semi-finished and scrap steel will be dropped. The measures highlight an increased focus on servicing the domestic market and come as the country’s steel mills grapple with raw material costs that have surged to historic highs.China churns out half the world’s steel, and is the biggest exporter, but has vowed to reduce output in 2021 as part of a drive to contain carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. The tax changes could alter global steel trade and tighten markets in the middle of a global boom.While the tax changes may have some cooling effect on domestic prices, investors “remain very confident” about a tight Chinese steel market, analyst Lin Lin at CRU Group, said by phone. The volumes covered by these tax changes are small by comparison to China’s huge domestic output.Read more: Global Steel Boom Builds as Rampant Demand Overwhelms SupplyThe existing levies on imported products were only 1% or 2%. For exported products -- including everything from hot-rolled coil to some types of pipes and stainless steel -- the removal of rebates means exports are subject to value-added tax. Additionally, the ministry said taxes will be increased on exports of pig iron ore and some ferro-alloys.A global spike in steel demand has sent prices from China to North America climbing to multi-year highs, threatening to undermine Beijing’s push for lower output. While that drive has centered on a swathe of production restrictions, including the hub of Tangshan, mills are instead boosting supply amid bumper profits and on concerns that there may be more curbs to come.The spike in steel production has also lifted iron ore to around a record. The tax changes will “reduce import costs, expand the import of steel resources and support the reduction of domestic crude steel output”, the ministry said.Steel joins other major industrial commodities in climbing, adding to concerns about inflation as China tries to keep its economy on track. The country has flagged plans to strengthen controls on the raw materials market to help limit costs for companies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s how Warren Buffett’s top investments fared during the pandemic

    Plenty of Berkshire Hathaway's top 10 stock picks have been home runs during and prior to the pandemic.