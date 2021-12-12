Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $350 at Amazon

Now's a good moment to buy if you've been chasing down the Apple Watch Series 7 as a gift — or as a treat for yourself. Amazon is selling the 41mm GPS model in blue aluminum for $350, a sizeable $50 below the usual price. Green and red models are also down to $380 if they're more your style. And if you'd rather save money with the Apple Watch SE, the gray 40mm model is down to $230 versus its usual $279.

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon - $350 Buy Apple Watch SE at Amazon - $230

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a subtle iteration of a familiar design, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The large screen (even on the 41mm model) makes a big difference for readability, not to mention control. Dust resistance and a more crack-resistant screen will help for venturing outdoors, while the fast charging should keep you going if sleep tracking or a lengthy workout has chewed through the battery. Add a strong app ecosystem and solid health features and the Series 7 is strong both as a first-time watch and a solid upgrade for anyone coming from Series 4 or earlier.

There are a few catches beyond the usual iPhone requirement. Apple's built-in sleep tracking won't compare to what you get from rivals like Fitbit and Samsung, and the S7 chip isn't a breakthrough in performance. There's not much to tempt an upgrade if you're using a Series 5 or 6. Beyond that, however, t's an easy choice at this reduced price.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.