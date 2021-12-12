U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,712.02
    +44.57 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,970.99
    +216.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,630.60
    +113.23 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.81
    -8.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    +1.02 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3267
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3400
    -0.1140 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,601.37
    +457.08 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.78
    -13.46 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.78
    -29.48 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     

Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $350 at Amazon

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Now's a good moment to buy if you've been chasing down the Apple Watch Series 7 as a gift — or as a treat for yourself. Amazon is selling the 41mm GPS model in blue aluminum for $350, a sizeable $50 below the usual price. Green and red models are also down to $380 if they're more your style. And if you'd rather save money with the Apple Watch SE, the gray 40mm model is down to $230 versus its usual $279.

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon - $350 Buy Apple Watch SE at Amazon - $230

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a subtle iteration of a familiar design, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The large screen (even on the 41mm model) makes a big difference for readability, not to mention control. Dust resistance and a more crack-resistant screen will help for venturing outdoors, while the fast charging should keep you going if sleep tracking or a lengthy workout has chewed through the battery. Add a strong app ecosystem and solid health features and the Series 7 is strong both as a first-time watch and a solid upgrade for anyone coming from Series 4 or earlier.

There are a few catches beyond the usual iPhone requirement. Apple's built-in sleep tracking won't compare to what you get from rivals like Fitbit and Samsung, and the S7 chip isn't a breakthrough in performance. There's not much to tempt an upgrade if you're using a Series 5 or 6. Beyond that, however, t's an easy choice at this reduced price.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

