The Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch on the market and it's $30 off right now

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
The Apple Watch Series 7 is compact, loaded with features and now, on sale for $30 off at NewEgg.com.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is compact, loaded with features and now, on sale for $30 off at NewEgg.com.

Imagine having almost all of your phone's technology accessible just by lifting your wrist? The world of smartwatches offers convenient, wearable tech that can usually come at a steep price. Today, you can explore the smartwatch world with the Apple Watch Series 7, which is now a bit more affordable.

NewEgg.com has the Apple device with a green 41mm case and GPS capability (though no cellular) on sale for $309. Typically listed for $339, the tech retailer has the smartwatch available for $30 off. This is not only the watch's best price on the web right now, but it's also the lowest price we've seen for this particular model this year.

The Series 7 is the best smartwatch we've ever tested thanks to its fast charging time, large display and numerous features. Our tester noted the bright, sharp OLED touchscreen that was easy to control and read messages off of. Not only can you read messages, but also handle phone calls, play music from your iPhone and alert you about events planned in your calendar.

See everything from the time of day to your heart rate on the Appel Watch Series 7&#39;s sizable display.
See everything from the time of day to your heart rate on the Appel Watch Series 7's sizable display.

The most surprising features of the Series 7 are its fitness functions, including GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, reminders when you’ve been sitting too long and even menstrual cycle tracking. It's also durable and waterproof, making it ready to track the progress of your next bike ride and even how you sleep. Its battery may require daily charging and isn't the best with Android phones, but the Series 7 is still one of the best pieces of wearable tech you can find.

Given how advanced the Series 7 is, a deal this good can only last for so long before time runs out. Be sure to check out if this Apple Watch can help make your days a little easier.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS at NewEgg.com for $309 (Save $30).

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Apple Watch Series 7 deal: Get this top-tier tech for $30 off today

