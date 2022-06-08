Apple Watch Series 7 falls to a new all-time low of $300

Amazon is having a big sale on Apple Series 7 Watches right now, with the highlight being a new low price of $300 on the 41mm green aluminum model with a clover sports band ($99 off). Other available colors (starlight, midnight, blue and red) are also on sale at the previous all-time-low price of $329, while the 45mm models are marked down to $359 ($70 off) in multiple colors.

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon

The Series 7 wasn't a massive update from the Series 6, but there are some nice improvements. Chief among those is a larger screen that makes it easier to see notifications, messages and other information displayed in complications. It's also the first IP6X dust resistant Apple Watch, so it's more durable than past models. And it supports fast charging, allowing you to get 10 percent power in just 10 minutes and a full charge in under an hour.

Other capabilities carry over from the Series 6, like the always-on display, built-in GPS, ECG and blood oxygen measurement capabilities, fall detection, trackable workout support and more. The biggest drawback with the current model is mediocre sleep tracking — it only tells you how long you slept, which is a lot less information than you get from rival Fitbit or Garmin devices. It's also not a great idea for Android users, but if you're on iPhone, Apple Watch is still the best wearable out there, by far.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.