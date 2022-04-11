U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Apple Watch Series 7 falls to a new all-time low of $314 at Amazon

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Apple

Apple Watch Series 7 models are still on sale at Amazon starting at $330, but one model in particular just fell even further. The 41mm GPS model with a green aluminum case and green "Clover Sport" band has now dropped to $314 or $85 off, marking a new low price for Watch Series 7 models.

Buy Watch Series 7 GPS (green only) at Amazon - $314

If you're fond of green, you'll get Apple's latest Watch Series 7 model with improvements over the Series 6 like a larger screen, faster charging and IP6X dust resistance. The bigger display makes it easier to see time at a glance, and the faster charging is handy if you like to wear your Watch continuously — even while you sleep. As with past models, it also comes with features like an always-on display, a rich app ecosystem and tight integration with Fitness+ and other Apple apps. On the downside, it doesn't have the best sleep-tracking app around and isn't the best option for Android users.

If you're looking for a more neutral or other color, worry not. Other 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 GPS models are still on sale in Red, Abyss Blue, Midnight (black) and Starlight (white) at the $330 price tag we saw last week. And there are a variety of 41mm GPS+Cellular models on sale for $429 ($70 off), 45mm GPS models for $359 ($70 off) and 45mm GPS + Cellular models for $459 (also $70 off). These are essentially the same deals we saw last week, but a dollar cheaper for some reason.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

