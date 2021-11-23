The Apple Watch Series 7 hits new low of $380 ahead of Black Friday

Apple's latest smartwatch came out last month and, while not incredibly different than than Series 6, it impressed us with its larger display and faster charging. Being the newest Apple Watch, we don't expect to see major discounts on the Series 7 this holiday season — but you can get the wearable for $20 less right now on Amazon. The online retailer has a few colors of the Series 7 for $380, which is a record low. Some GPS + Cellular models are also $20 off, if you wanted to spring for the most independent version of the Watch.

Buy Series 7 (GPS) at Amazon - $380 Buy Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) at Amazon - $480

The Series 7 retains the same footprint of the Series 6, but Apple enlarged the screen by slimming down the bezels to just 1.7mm. What that means in practice is that you have more screen real estate on your wrist, which makes a noticeably difference in usability. Everything is a bit clearer and less cramped, and more things can fit on the screen — like the on-display QWERTY keyboard that the Series 7 has access to in watchOS 8. That lets you type out iMessages whenever you want, although some may still prefer dictation or quick replies to that method.

This Apple Watch also charges a bit faster than previous versions. In our testing, we got 10 percent juice in just 10 minutes of charging, and the Watch was fully powered in under an hour. This will undoubtably come in handy if you forget to place your Watch in its charger overnight, or if you make use of Apple's sleep tracking feature and want to power up before heading out for the day.

Otherwise, the Series 7 is the most comprehensive Apple Watch to date. You're getting all of the sensors and features possible here including a blood oxygen sensor, an ECG measurement tool, GPS, heart rate monitor, altimeter and more. Also, you're getting an always-on display, which makes it easier to check notifications without raising your wrist. If you've had your eye on the Series 7 since it was announced, this is the best deal we've seen on it since then. However, those who can give up things like an always-on display and bloody oxygen and ECG tracking, the Apple Watch SE may be the better option since it's also on sale for an all-time low of $219.

