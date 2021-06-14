U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Apple Watch Series 7 could include a new screen and updated ultra-wideband tech

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Apple reportedly has grand plans for the Apple Watch, although you might have to wait a while for some of the most ambitious features. Bloomberg sources said this year's Apple Watch (presumably Series 7) will include a new screen with thinner bezels, a faster chip and "updated ultra-wideband functionality." It's not certain how UWB would get an upgrade, but watchOS 8 will use the existing technology to let you unlock hotel rooms and other doors.

Leaker Jon Prosser recently claimed Apple was redesigning the Watch with flat sides and new colors. Some prototypes include thinner bezels, he said. Bloomberg didn't mention a case redesign, though, suggesting only that the wristwear might be imperceptibly thicker.

Other rumored features would have to wait. The company supposedly wanted a body temperature sensor in the 2021 Watch, but now doesn't expect that to be ready until 2022. You'd also have to wait until next year for the rugged Apple Watch variant, according to the sources. And you might want to forget about a blood sugar monitor to keep diabetes in check— that might not be ready for "several more years."

Apple has declined to comment on the rumor.

The setbacks for some features wouldn't be completely surprising. Health tech usually requires regulatory approval that can take months or years in many countries. It took a while after the Apple Watch Series 4 launch for the ECG sensor to be usable in the US, for instance. Whatever the reasoning, though, this could make Series 7 a relatively modest update beyond any possible external design changes.

