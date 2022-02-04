Apple Watch Series 7 models are up to $60 off at Amazon

Worthwhile Apple Watch deals can be hard to come by, and even more difficult if you're set on a specific size and color. Amazon has a slew of sales going on right now, some of which knock up to $60 off Series 7 models. The 45mm GPS Series 7 in midnight has that precise discount, bringing it down to a record low of $370. Numerous colors of the 41mm GPS Series 7 are down to $350, which is $50 less than usual and only $10 more than the all-time-low price. Finally, those that want cellular connectivity can get it by opting for the 41mm GPS + Cellular Watch, which is $50 off and down to $449 in a bunch of colors.

Buy Series 7 (45mm, midnight) at Amazon - $370 Buy Series 7 (41mm) at Amazon - $350 Buy Series 7 (41mm, GPS + Cellular) at Amazon - $449

This is the latest flagship wearable from Apple and we gave it a score of 90 when it came out last October. If you're familiar with the Apple Watch, you'll notice that there's nothing starkly different about the Series 7 in its design. The biggest thing is its larger display, which is 20 percent bigger than that of the Series 6. Apple whittled down the bezels to only 1.7mm, so you'll get a bit more screen area to play with and you may even notice that text on the Watch is easier to read on the Series 7 because of this.

Other noteworthy changes are all under the hood. The Series 7 has a new SiP and performs just as well as the Series 6 did, plus it supports faster charging. The new charging pad that comes with the Series 7 helps it power up 10 percent in 10 minutes, and we reached 100 percent in under an hour of charging in our testing. This will come in handy if you plan on using the Watch to track sleep overnight and need more juice in the morning before heading out for the day.

Apple didn't reinvent its Watch with the Series 7, but thanks to those small hardware features and improvements made in watchOS 8, it'll feel like an upgrade for anyone coming from an older Watch. And if you're new to the Apple Watch, the Series 7 is the model to get if you want all of the features watchOS has to offer. If your budget is tight and you're willing to sacrifice some features, namely an always-on display and an ECG sensor, the Apple Watch SE could do the trick and it's also on sale for $249 right now.

