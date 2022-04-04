U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

Apple Watch Series 7 models fall to new all-time lows in one-day Amazon sale

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
Engadget

If you've been eyeing the latest Apple Watch Series 7 but are waiting for a deal, it may be time to act. No less than four models, including the 41mm and 45mm models with and without cellular, are on sale at Amazon at all-time low prices. Each model (in multiple color choices) is discounted by $69, letting you grab one for as little as $330 for today only.

Buy Watch Series 7 41mm GPS at Amazon - $330 Buy Watch Series 7 45mm GPS at Amazon - $360

The Apple Watch 7 is a moderate evolution over the Series 6, but the larger screen makes it easier to see the time and other info at a quick glance during workouts or if you're on a bad date. It also has faster charging, making it more convenient if you like to use your Watch continuously, even while you sleep. It's also the first Apple Watch to be certified as IP6X for dust resistance, making it more useful for mountain runs, for example. You also great a rich app ecosystem and tight integration with Apple apps like Fitness+, Music and so on.

Buy Watch Series 7 41mm Cellular at Amazon - $430Buy Watch Series 7 45mm Cellular at Amazon - $460

It does have a few drawbacks, including lackluster sleep tracking, and might not be the best choice for dedicated athletes. It's also designed specifically for iPhones, so Android users need not apply. Finally, battery life is good for a day at best, and not weeks like rival models from Withings and others. That said, the Apple Watch is far and away the best-selling smartwatch for a good reason, because it does everything well and looks great doing it. It's best to act fast, however, as Amazon's deal is available for today only.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

