Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders open on October 8th

Apple has announced when you'll be able to snag an Apple Watch Series 7 . Pre-orders start this Friday, October 8th at 8AM ET. The device, which starts at $399, will be available one week later on October 15th.

The biggest change this year is a larger, always-on display. Apple has bumped up the case size options to 41mm and 45mm while reducing the bezel to 1.7mm. The user interface takes advantage of the larger screen, with a full, swipe-based QWERTY keyboard and two additional watch faces.

Battery life is the same as in Apple Watch Series 6. It should last up to 18 hours on a single charge, according to Apple, though the Series 7 will charge up to 33 percent faster. There are more colors to choose from too.

Apple Watch Series 7

This year's Apple Watch is a bit more rugged than previous versions. It's the first time Apple has made a smartwatch with an IP6X dust resistance rating. The screen is said to be more crack-resistant because of the new design, and Series 7 is still water resistant to 50 meters.