U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9953
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1520
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,728.58
    -91.78 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

The Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $299 at Amazon

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Just days before Apple’s September 7th event, Amazon has discounted the company’s Series 7 smartwatch. You can get the 41mm GPS model in “Starlight” for $299, down from $399. The $100 price drop represents the best discount on the 41mm model since it was on sale for $280 during Amazon Prime Day earlier this summer. Unfortunately, most other sizes and colors are either sold out or otherwise unavailable.

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon - $299

Engadget deputy reviews editor Cherlynn Low gave the Apple Watch Series 7 a score of 90 when she reviewed the wearable last fall. The Apple Watch was already one of the best fitness trackers you could buy going into 2021. The Series 7 merely made it better with a larger screen, faster charging and overnight respiratory tracking.

With Apple widely expected to announce the Series 8 at its event on Wednesday, you’re probably wondering whether it makes sense to buy a Series 7 at this point. For what it’s worth, most prerelease leaks have suggested the company doesn’t have many big upgrades planned for its next smartwatch. The Series 8 will reportedly include a new body temperature sensor capable of notifying you when you’re running a fever, but won’t ship with a faster processor or significantly better display. The company also reportedly plans to announce a new “Pro” variant of the Apple Watch, but that device is expected to cost more than the standard Series 8 models.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories