The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Cherlynn Low / Engadget

If Apple’s announcement of the Series 8 didn’t do much for you but you would still like to buy an Apple Watch, you might be in luck. Amazon has discounted its remaining Series 7 stock. At the moment, you can find a handful of the cellular models for as much as $150 off. For instance, the 41mm variant with graphite stainless steel case and abyss blue sport band is $550 currently, down from $699, while the 45mm model with silver stainless steel case and starlight sports band is $99 off, making it $650 instead of $749.

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon - $400 and up

Engadget deputy reviews editor Cherlynn Low gave the Apple Watch Series 7 a score of 90. Apple’s smartwatch was already one of the best fitness trackers you could buy in 2021, and the Series 7 made it even better with a larger screen, faster charging and overnight respiratory tracking.

With the Series 8 arriving in stores on September 16th, you may not think it’s worth buying the older model. For what it’s worth, the Series 8 is an iterative update on its predecessor. New features are limited to a temperature sensor, crash detection and a low-power mode that can extend the life of the wearable by up to 18 hours. Those are valuable additions, to be sure, but there’s also something to be said about saving a bit of money on some of the more premium Series 7 models still in stock if cellular connectivity and a stainless steel case are important features for you.

