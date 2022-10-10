U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,638.50
    -14.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,276.00
    -77.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,045.00
    -56.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,702.10
    -4.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.91
    -0.73 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,686.30
    -23.00 (-1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    -0.54 (-2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9709
    -0.0034 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.94
    +2.42 (+7.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1074
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4400
    +0.1100 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,292.09
    -126.35 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.93
    -15.10 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,953.44
    -37.65 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     
The Apple Watch Series 8 is already $50 off

Steve Dent
·Reporter
·2 min read
Engadget

Apple's latest Watch Series 8 just came out last month, but you can already grab a deal on it. The 41mm model is selling at Amazon in Midnight, Red or Silver for $349, for a savings of $50 (13 percent), and the 44mm model is on sale at $379, or $50 off the regular price. That'll get you all of Apple's latest Watch features, including a skin temperature sensor, low power mode and more. Be aware, though, that stock appears to be limited so you may have to move quickly.

Buy Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon

The Series 8 is more of an incremental update over the Series 7, but it does have some useful new features. The first is a new temperature sensor that Apple has tied to women's health, giving female users an estimate on when they may be ovulating. It's meant to be used overnight, sampling your wrist temperature every five seconds so you can see shifts from your baseline temperature.

The other key feature is Crash Detection. Much as current watches can detect a fall, the Series 8 can detect car crashes via a pair of new accelerometers. It works in concert with the other sensors already included in the Apple Watch to detect four different types of crashes, including rollovers, front impact, back impact and side impact.

While battery life is the same as before at 18 hours, there's a new power mode that keeps it going for up to 36 hours on a full charge. It also uses a newer S8 system-in-package processor, that should allow for improved performance. With those updates, we found the Series 8 to be the "new best smartwatch," letting Apple keep its, er, crown in that department. As mentioned, if you're looking to get one, act quickly.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

