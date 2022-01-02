U.S. markets closed

The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $349 right now

Dana Wollman
·Editor-in-Chief
·1 min read

It's not the lowest price we've ever seen on an Apple Watch Series 7, but it's close. Here at Engadget, our sharp-eyed commerce team noticed that Amazon is selling Apple's latest smartwatch for $349, or $50 off the normal starting price. This time around, it's the Product RED and green models specifically that are on sale. Though we've seen the green variant on sale for $10 less, this is the lowest price we've seen on the red edition, if that's the color you happen to have been eyeing. 

For the money, you're looking at an entry-level aluminum model with GPS connectivity and a 41mm screen (the smaller of the two sizes, with the larger measuring 45mm). Indeed, it's mostly that slightly larger and therefore more user-friendly display that distinguishes it from the previous-gen Series 6. You'll also appreciate the 33-percent faster charging speeds in your day-to-day use. (Can confirm, as a Series 7 owner myself.)

Buy Product RED Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon - $349Buy Apple Watch Series 7 (green) at Amazon - $349

Otherwise, the Series 7 offers everything we already loved about the Apple Watch, including a wide selection of apps and watchfaces, automatic workout detection and a mix of health and safety features including a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen readings and fall detection. 

