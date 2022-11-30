U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,966.50
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,857.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,557.75
    +33.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.12
    +1.92 (+2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.50
    +10.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.24 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0353
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    -0.24 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1989
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8900
    +0.2560 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,889.52
    +374.57 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.79
    +12.07 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.51
    +44.51 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     
1

Apple watcher: iPhone revenue 'may be significantly lower' amid China disruption

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read

The iPhone estimate cuts continue to rain down on mighty Apple as unrest in China upsets the tech giant's manufacturing cadence.

"The production of the Zhengzhou iPhone plant was significantly affected by laborers’ protests, so I cut the 4Q22 iPhone shipments by about 20% to 70–75 million units (vs. the market consensus of 80–85 million units)," closely-followed TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a new Medium post. "The total iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max shipments in 4Q22 will be 15–20 million units less than expected."

Kuo sees that iPhone supply shortfall leading to a huge fourth quarter revenue hit.

"Due to the high price of the iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple’s iPhone revenue in 4Q22 may be significantly lower than the market consensus by 20–30% or more," Kuo added.

A man looks at iPhones in an Apple store as Apple Inc&#39;s new iPhone 14 models go on sale in Beijing, China, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man looks at iPhones in an Apple store as Apple Inc's new iPhone 14 models go on sale in Beijing, China, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China's COVID-19 cases are surging toward record highs just as the country was moving away from its zero-COVID policy. Violent protests erupted at the flagship plant of iPhone maker Foxconn last week and have intensified across the country in recent days.

Wall Street analysts currently expect Apple to post more than $125 billion in sales in the fourth quarter, according to Yahoo Finance data. Earnings are seen coming in at $2.03 a share.

Kuo isn't alone in predicting a more challenging than expected end to the year for Apple.

"Apple is struggling to overcome a combination of shutdowns and worker protests at a key production facility in Zhengzhou, China, that resulted in Apple negatively pre announcing on Nov. 6," EvercoreISI analyst Amit Daryanani wrote in a note on Tuesday. "Since then the situation in Zhengzhou appears to have somewhat improved but not back to normal. We think the site has been operating at ~60-70% utilization for nearly a month. To reflect the continued headwinds we are adjusting our [quarterly] estimates lower as iPhone demand could get affected by 5-8 million units (mostly at high-end) and negatively impact revenues by ~$5-8 billion in [the current quarter, which ends after December]."

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 11, 2022 - Customers select and try out iPhone14 series at an Apple store in Shanghai, China, Nov 11, 2022. In many countries, including the UK, Japan, Germany and Australia, the price of Apple&#39;s iPhone 14 series of smartphones has risen sharply, with only Chinese and US consumers marginally affected. Specifically, the starting price of the iPhone 14 rose by about $90 in the United Kingdom, about $34 in Australia and about $100 in Germany. The premium model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is about $170 more expensive in the UK than when it was released last year. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Customers select and try out iPhone14 series at an Apple store in Shanghai, China, Nov 11, 2022. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives estimated that Apple now has "significant" iPhone shortages that could wipe off 5% to 10% of units in the current quarter.

"It has been a gut punch at the worst time possible for Apple," Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives said on Yahoo Finance Live. "We're talking shortages in a lot of Apple stores of upwards of 30% of iPhones in terms of the iPhone 14."

Amid the uncertainty, Apple stock are down 9% in the last month while the S&P 500 has gained 1.4%.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Awaits Fed Chief Powell, Key Economic Data

    The stock market rally awaits Fed chief Jerome Powell and key economic data. Three Dow stocks are near buy points.

  • 'Cash is king' right now, says strategist

    Rallies within the bear market are a good time to reallocate portfolios— and staying in cash isn’t a bad idea, says one strategist.

  • Apple could have 2 non-China problems on its hands in 2023: Analyst

    Apple could have a few other problems on its hands in 2023 besides an uncertain manufacturing situation in China, acknowledges one Wall Street Apple bull.

  • The Microsoft stock sell-off is overdone, analyst says

    Microsoft's stock drop of about 29% so far in 2022 amid growth concerns now looks overdone, Morgan Stanley says.

  • Meta stock down 67.5% year-to-date, Reality Labs expects multiple years of $10 billion losses

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle breaks down the declines Meta has seen in its own stock value, its competition with other platforms and app stores, and its forecasted losses expected from its Reality Labs branch.

  • Analysis-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount

    Apple Inc's wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows. With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn, battling production shortfalls and labour unrest spurred largely by Beijing's harsh virus containment policies, analysts expect the risks - and Apple's retreat - to accelerate. A Reuters analysis of Apple's supply chain data shows China's prominence in the company's global manufacturing is declining: In the five years to 2019, China was the primary location of 44% to 47% of its suppliers' production sites, but that fell to 41% in 2020, and 36% in 2021.

  • Bond Bulls Are $2.8 Trillion Better Off This Month After Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bonds rebounded in November, adding a record $2.8 trillion in market value, as investors bet that central banks are getting a grip on inflation. But how long the party lasts is another matter.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThis I

  • 'The economy's at risk': President Biden again urges Congress to help avert rail strike

    The pressure is on for railroad unions and management to reach a labor deal before a potential freight rail strike hits the U.S. in two weeks.

  • U.S. crypto broker Genesis says it is working to avoid bankruptcy filing

    Citing people with knowledge of the situation, the report said law firms Proskauer Rose and Kirkland & Ellis are being consulted by creditor groups, who are seeking to avoid a situation similar to crypto exchange FTX's rapid descent into bankruptcy. "Our goal is to resolve the current situation in the lending business without the need for any bankruptcy filing," a Genesis spokesperson said. "We've begun discussions with potential investors and our largest creditors and borrowers, including Gemini and DCG, to agree on a solution that shores up our lending business' overall liquidity and addresses clients' needs," Genesis' interim chief executive Derar Islim told clients in a letter seen by Reuters.

  • Twitter blue verified set to launch on Apple's iOS app - Information

    As Twitter plans to launch the subscription offering via an update to Twitter's iOS app, it needs Apple's approval as part of the standard app review process, the report said, adding that the company would update its Android app later. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. This comes a day after new owner Elon Musk accused Apple of threatening to block the Twitter from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets that also said the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on the social media platform.

  • General Asim Munir takes charge as chief of Pakistan's powerful army

    General Asim Munir on Tuesday took charge as Pakistan's new army chief, a key change of command in an institution that plays a huge influential role in the governance of the nuclear-armed nation. Munir, who was named as the new chief last week, takes control at a time when the army has been drawn into a political showdown between the government and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, even as the country faces an economic crisis. "I am certain that his (Munir's) appointment will prove positive for the army and the country," outgoing chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said at a handover ceremony at the army's General Headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

  • NASA's Artemis 1 mission has gone as far as it will go

    NASA’s Orion spacecraft is halfway through its 26-day flight to the Moon and back, on an uncrewed mission designed to prove the vehicle can safely carry astronauts on a future mission.

  • Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed chair’s key speech

    Asian shares were mixed Wednesday ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes.

  • China Conviction Is Building as Fast Money Drives Market Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A virtuous circle is forming in Chinese assets as gains spurred by signs the nation is rolling back Covid Zero drive more investors to chase the rally.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall

  • Soaring Energy Stocks Can’t Ignore Falling Oil Prices Forever

    Crude prices have dropped more than 10% in November amid concerns about slowing growth, but the oil sector hasn't moved.

  • Inflation Tips: Top Advice for Saving and Spending

    The bad news for anyone whose budget is struggling to keep up with rising prices is that inflation is not yet starting to cool. While things appeared to be moving in the right direction in April, May...

  • The Kelce crisis in fantasy football | The Two-Minute Drill

    In this week's edition of the Two-Minute Drill, Yahoo Fantasy’s Andy Behrens explains why the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end has become a problem during the 2022 season.

  • Marketmind: How to be hawkish by J.Powell

    So Tuesday's bout of post-pandemic euphoria in Chinese markets has cooled today, perhaps a recognition of just how long it will likely take to materially raise vaccination rates there. But neither have markets given back yesterday's gains, so there's clearly an expectation Beijing is now set on opening up which has to be positive for the global economy and supply chains over time. Since the Fed hiked by 75 basis points on Nov. 2, 10-year yields have fallen 38 basis points and undone much of that good work.

  • Coinbase wallet ends support for ETC, BCH, XRP, XLM

    The largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. announced that its wallet will no longer be supporting Ethereum Classic (ETC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP and Stellar (XLM).

  • 6 IRS Changes Coming in the Next Five Years

    On Aug. 16, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. At $750 billion, it is one of the largest spending packages in American history. Much of the funds will be used to combat...