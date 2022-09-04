U.S. markets closed

Apple will reportedly announce new AirPods Pro on Wednesday

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Billy Steele / Engadget

Updated iPhone and Watch models won’t be the only new devices at Apple's forthcoming “Far Out” event. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is also readying a set of second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds.

“The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019,” Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter. “I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I’m told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling.”

Rumors about the AirPods Pro 2 have been percolating for a few years. Back in 2020, Gurman wrote that Apple had tested a prototype with a more compact design that eliminated the stems so closely associated with the company’s earbuds. At one point, Apple was also reportedly considering adding more fitness-related features.

More recently, the consensus has been that the new AirPods Pro won’t have a dramatically different design. Instead, they will include the company’s next-generation H1 processor for improved audio quality and battery life. The earbuds are also expected to support the company’s lossless audio format and come with a redesigned charging case that features more robust Find My capabilities.

