U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.53
    +37.86 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,335.71
    +215.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.65
    +227.99 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.43
    +3.29 (+5.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    +23.10 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.52 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1751
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    +0.0104 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7060
    -0.0340 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,322.68
    +807.34 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,250.94
    -12.50 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Apple employees are organizing to push for 'real change' at the company

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

A group of current and former Apple employees are calling on their colleagues to publicly share stories of discrimination, harassment and retaliation they experienced while working at the company. The call to action went up on Monday when the collective started a Twitter account called Apple Workers

"For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny," the group says on its website. "When we press for accountability and redress to the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation and gaslighting."

The protesting workers say they've exhausted all internal avenues for a remedy from the company, which is why they're going public with their complaints. "We've talked with our leadership. We've gone to the People team. We've escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed," they say. "It's time to Think Different."

According to The Verge, about 15 individuals were involved in organizing the effort. Earlier today, they shared the news on a 200-person Discord server for Apple employees and contractors. We've reached out to Apple for comment.

The action comes as Apple faces questions over its handling of sexism in the workplace. In August, the company put Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager, on paid administrative leave. In a series of tweets, Gjøvik shared several interactions with the company's employee relations team. One of those details is an episode in which a manager referred to her "tone" in presentations and said, "I didn't hear you going up an octave at the end of your statements." Apple is currently investigating Gjøvik's allegations.

"There is much more information about my story and my concerns about Apple work conditions that I have not made public yet," Gjøvik says on a website she created to chronicle her experience at the company. "I only resorted to this because everything I tried internally has failed."

Recommended Stories

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • 'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

    The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York. Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

  • FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

    The FDA has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. Yahoo Finance breaks down the details.

  • You’ve Got Another Job Offer. Here’s What to Tell Your Boss.

    If you’re open to staying at your current workplace, think hard about your role there and what you want from it that you’re not getting.

  • Deloitte Blockchain Survey: Majority Believe Crypto Will Replace Fiat Within 10 Years

    What Happened: A vast majority of those surveyed in Deloitte’s annual global blockchain survey believe that cryptocurrencies will play a major role in the future of finance. “In a seismic shift, financial leaders increasingly see digital assets as the future,” stated Deloitte. Of the thousands of executives surveyed across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, 76% of them believed that digital assets will serve as a strong alternative to, or outright replacement for, fiat currencies i

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Unity, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) was one of the most successful tech IPOs of 2020. The gaming engine company priced its initial public offering at $52 a share last September, the stock opened at $75 on the first day, and it's now trading above $120. Is Unity's stock worth buying after those big post-IPO gains?

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • Retirement Savings Tips for 35-to-44-Year-Olds

    If you are 35 to 44 or older, consider these tips to manage caring for children and aging parents while still saving enough for retirement.

  • Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 6%

    Oil futures climbed on Monday, with U.S. prices marking their sharpest daily percentage climb since March, according to FactSet data. Prices marked their first gain in eight sessions. "Crude-oil prices appear to have found a bit of a short-term base, snapping back strongly, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar, as well as a more positive mood pulling it off three-month lows," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose $3.50, or

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for September 2021

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Another US Bank Joins the Small List Willing to Serve Crypto Companies

    Customers Bank is working with blockchain payments provider Tassat to offer real-time tokenized dollar transfers in addition to accounts for crypto firms.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. energy firms launching employee COVID-19 vaccination mandates

    U.S. energy companies are moving to require that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations as infection rates rise across the United States and energy workers, according to health surveys, remain among those most reluctant to get inoculations. Calls to require vaccinations for employees who work closely together in oilfield and refinery operations come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. The second-largest U.S. oil producer, Chevron Corp, and refiner Valero Energy Corp will require jabs for certain field workers or new workers.

  • Oil prices score biggest daily gain since March on ‘fire sale’ buying spree

    Oil futures rise on Monday, scoring their biggest daily gain since March after ending last week at their lowest price in three months.

  • UK manufacturing recovery sees 'abnormally large slowdown' as supply chain and staffing issues bite

    Weaker recoveries were seen in both the manufacturing and service sectors, with the latter recording the greatest loss of momentum since July.

  • Wall Street bullish on Traeger

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi takes a deep dive into Traeger’s business, after Jefferies started coverage on the company, giving it a buy rating with a $36 price target.

  • Volvo Cars to idle Gothenburg plant again over chip shortage

    Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding, will halt production at its Swedish plant in Torslanda, on the outskirts of Gothenburg, during next week due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Monday. A global chip shortage over the past year has caused a major delay in manufacturing activity and forced several automakers to cut down on production. "Due to the current material shortage situation, triggered by a combination of global semiconductor shortages and new Covid-19 outbreaks, Volvo Cars has decided to pause production in Torslanda for the week of Aug 30-Sep 3," Volvo Cars said in an e-mailed statement.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Why Uber And Lyft Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) are trading lower Monday after a California judge ruled that classifying gig workers as independent contractors rather than employees is unconstitutional. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch found Proposition 22 to be unenforceable because of a section that "limits the power of a future legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers' compensation law." "It appears only to protect the economic interest